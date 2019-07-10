Toggle Menu
Here is how cricket fans reacted to India’s fall of wickets against New Zealand

India's disastrous start to the innings began with Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli managing only a single run each before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rescued the team from the doldrums. 

India’s disastrous start to the innings began with Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli managing only a single run each before Rishabh Pant (in pic) and Hardik Pandya rescued the team. (Reuters)

Even though the semi-final match between India and New Zealand left Indian fans disappointed, the performance of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni was like a soothing balm to many. The two batsmen displayed immense grit and determination to cover up for the initial setback in the game, where India lost three wickets within six runs. However, the hope given by the two players was cut short after Matt Henry removed Jadeja, who top-scored with 77.

India’s disastrous start to the innings began with Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli managing only a single run each before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rescued the team from the doldrums. Here is how fans reacted to India’s every wicket against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

KL Rahul scored one run in 7 balls. Catch by Tom Latham.

Rohit Sharma scored one run in 4 balls. Catch byTom Latham.

Virat Kohli scored one run on in 6 balls. LBW.

Rishabh Pant scored 32 runs in 56 balls. Catch by Colin De Grandhomme

Dinesh Karthik 6 runs in 25 balls. Catch by James Neesham.

Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs in 62 balls. Catch by Kane Williamson.

MS Dhoni scored 52 runs in 70 balls. Was run out.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs in 59 balls. Catch by Kane Williamson

