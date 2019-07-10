Here is how cricket fans reacted to India’s fall of wickets against New Zealand

Even though the semi-final match between India and New Zealand left Indian fans disappointed, the performance of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni was like a soothing balm to many. The two batsmen displayed immense grit and determination to cover up for the initial setback in the game, where India lost three wickets within six runs. However, the hope given by the two players was cut short after Matt Henry removed Jadeja, who top-scored with 77.

India’s disastrous start to the innings began with Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli managing only a single run each before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rescued the team from the doldrums. Here is how fans reacted to India’s every wicket against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semi-finals.

KL Rahul scored one run in 7 balls. Catch by Tom Latham.

See my talent . I can throw my wicket after scoring a single run ! People unnecessarily doubt on my skills to chase the ball outside offs tump. #KLRahul #indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/BBN0g7HJig — ankur deshpande (@ankurdeshpande7) July 10, 2019

Nothing against KL Rahul but I still think Shaw, Gill, Mayank are the better options.. #KLRahul #INDvsNZ #indiavsNewzealand both in Odi and test.. In T20 KLR has an upper edge.. — Master of whisperers (@Master60876481) July 10, 2019

Rohit Sharma scored one run in 4 balls. Catch byTom Latham.

Virat Kohli scored one run on in 6 balls. LBW.

Virat Kohli’s score in three WORLD CUP semifinals… 2011: 9 of 21 balls

2015: 1 of 13 balls

2019: 1 of 6 balls In total 11 runs in three semis…. and he is no 1 batsman in ICC rankings …. #INDvsNZ #indiavsNewzealand #kohli — Rajiv Ranjan (@hiraj13) July 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant scored 32 runs in 56 balls. Catch by Colin De Grandhomme

Everyone before World Cup wanted Rishabh Pant in the team because he was not selected for the worldcup, when he was picked he is just throwing wickets everytime. #indiavsNewzealand #indvsNz #rishabhpant — Omkar Ghode (@omkarghode) July 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik 6 runs in 25 balls. Catch by James Neesham.

Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs in 62 balls. Catch by Kane Williamson.

Irresponsible play by #hardikpandya #RishabhPant and for opener not a right choice #KLRahul We missed #shikhardhawan and #MohammadShami . Only #RavindraJadeja played brilliantly and he was brought in after few matches #indiavsNewzealand #CricketWorldCup19 — Anuraag Shivpuri (@anuraagshivpuri) July 10, 2019

It is unreasonable but the sight of #HardikPandya chewing gum in the pavilion after tossing away his wicket truly got on my nerves. And they are already shredded to itty bitty pieces. #indiavsNewzealand #ICCWC2019 #SemiFinal1 — Anuja Chandramouli (@anujamouli) July 10, 2019

MS Dhoni scored 52 runs in 70 balls. Was run out.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs in 59 balls. Catch by Kane Williamson

Whenever you get chance prove yourself, don’t wait for golden opportunity. That’s what @imjadeja did today. Last two matches he got chance and he proved himself. #Jadeja #indiavsNewzealand pic.twitter.com/kBsy17smBH — MJ Srikant (@MJSrikant) July 10, 2019