Here is a comedian’s take on why British takeover is called colonisation. Watch video

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has recently tweeted a clip from Jinx Yeo’s standup comedy that has left netizens in splits. The comedian from Singapore poked fun at Britishers for their history of colonising other countries in the past during a show in Australia three years ago and Goenka’s tweet has made the clip popular.

In the clip from Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Comedy Up Late show, Yeo says that the British think they are a very important species. “Singapore and Australia, we have some common history. We both used to be owned by the British. But that’s all history, I don’t hold a grudge against the British people. I think the British they’re a very important species,” he says.

Triggering laughter among the audience, Yeo goes on to say that the British are like the colon in the human body. “They’re part of the ecosystem. See, if you imagine the world to be like a human body then the British are kind of like the large intestine also known as the colon and the colon is the part of the body that turns things into s***,” he says.

Watch the video here:

In a hard-hitting punchline, he adds that the Britishers did what the colon does and hence chimed in the reason why a British takeover is called colonisation. “Which is what the British did to other people’s countries. That’s why when the British take over a country, it’s called colonisation,” Yeo says.

Watching the audience quite amused by his remark, he recounts that a British guy had got offended at one of his shows. He adds, “so I just said to him, ‘Dude if your ancestors can take our land, then why can’t you take a joke? At least the joke was given willingly’.”

“Really funny,” Goenka captioned the clip. The video shared on Saturday has amassed more than 4 lakh views so far. “Really funny “… No Sir, it’s not funny, it’s fact. This is what had happened to all the countries…,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Superbly funny… great sense of humour with the right amount of sarcasm…”

The clip is from Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s ‘Comedy Up Late’.