This Twitter thread that reimagines scenes from comedy film Hera Pheri as keyboard keys

A Twitter handle that reimagined iconic scenes from the popular Bollywood movie Hera Pheri, and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, as keyboard keys is getting a lot of laughs on the platform.

From the control key to the print screen key, the Twitter thread shows iconic scenes from the comedy blockbuster reimagined as keyboard keys.

Check it out here:

Many who came across the thread were amused as to how accurately the scenes matched different keyboard keys. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Best 🔥 — AlmostDeadWordplayer (@bachPunn) September 18, 2020

Badhiya badhiya bhaji 😹😹🔥 — Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) September 18, 2020

The movie and its sequel had Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty playing the lead roles and was released in 2000 and 2006 respectively.

The two films have attained cult status in India, especially among the meme makers. Recently, a Twitter user had come up with a CV for Paresh Rawal’s Babu Rao character.

