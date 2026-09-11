‘Some more jobs gone’: Harsh Goenka shares video of machine applying henna

A video of a machine applying henna to a woman’s hand has sparked a wider conversation about automation and the kind of work technology could eventually take over.

The clip, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X, shows a woman placing her hand inside a device. The machine then appears to trace an intricate henna pattern on her skin, with little visible assistance from a person.

Goenka shared the video with a short but provocative caption. “Some more jobs gone.”

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Some more jobs gone 🙈 pic.twitter.com/jKiUzB8gOA — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2026

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Henna artists have long been a familiar presence at Indian weddings, festivals, and other celebrations. Applying intricate designs requires practice, precision and speed, particularly during busy wedding seasons when artists may have several clients lined up. Many also create or modify patterns based on individual preferences.

‘People can do this’

The video had crossed eight lakh views within hours of being posted. The post also invited reactions, with users debating whether machines should do tasks done by skilled workers.

“Why no innovation In sanitation work, Sewerage cleaning, dumping grounds, river cleaning…” one user asked.

Another raised a different concern about the machine itself. “Dangerous!! If electricity goes of when its drawing Mehandi- What happens to the hand.”

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Some users argued that replacing human labour with machines may not make much sense in India.

“In India people are more cheaper than machines. In west people are less, most are well off, labour is expensive that’s why they need things like these and driverless cars. In India it should be “saathi haath badhana, ek akela thak jayega, milkar boz uthana”,” one user commented.

Others questioned whether automating something as simple as applying henna was even necessary.

“It is waste, technology should be used where it is needed, not for this. People can do this. Surgery by automated high precision machine is fine. Not for this simple application,” another user wrote.

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However, the discussion was not limited to the question of jobs. Some viewers also wondered whether the machine shown in the video was real in the first place.

“This is ai generated video, i searched there is no such product in existence,” one user wrote.

“AI. Didn’t u see the logo in down right corner?” another asked.