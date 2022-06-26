‘Power of Sewa’: Hemkunt Foundation director shares how this man helped towards Assam flood relief

As Assam reels under continuous floods, non-profit organisations around the country are mobilising resources to help those affected by the natural calamity.

Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, the director of NGO Hemkunt Foundation, Sunday tweeted a heartwarming message about an invaluable contribution he received.

While sharing a photo of a Rs 50 note, Ahluwalia posted on Twitter that when he was at the Delhi airport a member of the ground staff noticed the boxes he was carrying with the label “Assam Relief” written on them. He then approached Ahluwalia and took out all the money he had in his pocket—he had Rs 90. The ground staff member gave Ahluwalia Rs 50 and said it was his contribution to the relief work.

#AssamFloods: Today while we were going to Assam, a young man who works as ground staff at Delhi Airport noticed us and the label “Assam Relief” on the boxes we were carrying. He came running to us, took out all the money he had in his pocket (90rs) and said “Meri taraf se(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KNh0nHushY — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) June 25, 2022

Sewa”. He gave the biggest note he had in his pocket to us (50rs). Idk how he’ll manage to go home but he knew the power of coming together in tough times. A lot of ppl asked me on my IG live yesterday-“How do you keep yourself going?” This is my answer. Power of Sewa! (2/2) — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) June 25, 2022

In another tweet, Ahluwalia expressed that he was touched by this gesture and wrote, “A lot of ppl asked me on my IG live yesterday- “How do you keep yourself going?” This is my answer. Power of Sewa!”

This tweet soon went viral with over 9,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Story of the Day. The young man is richer than many of us here. ”.

Many people wrote that the ground staff’s contribution of Rs 50 is no less than the Rs 25 crore donation that billionaire Mukesh Ambani made to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

For the past two weeks, 27 districts in Assam have been affected by heavy floods. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 25 lakh people are still struggling from the deluge and 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps.