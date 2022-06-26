scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 26, 2022
‘Power of Sewa’: Hemkunt Foundation director shares how this man helped towards Assam flood relief

As many as 27 districts of Assam have been affected by heavy floods for the past two weeks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 3:30:52 pm
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 25 lakh people are still struggling from the deluge and 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps.

As Assam reels under continuous floods, non-profit organisations around the country are mobilising resources to help those affected by the natural calamity.

Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, the director of NGO Hemkunt Foundation, Sunday tweeted a heartwarming message about an invaluable contribution he received.

ALSO READ |‘Rescuing is addictive’: Australian saves 16 people, 5 dogs as he loses home in floods

While sharing a photo of a Rs 50 note, Ahluwalia posted on Twitter that when he was at the Delhi airport a member of the ground staff noticed the boxes he was carrying with the label “Assam Relief” written on them. He then approached Ahluwalia and took out all the money he had in his pocket—he had Rs 90. The ground staff member gave Ahluwalia Rs 50 and said it was his contribution to the relief work.

In another tweet, Ahluwalia expressed that he was touched by this gesture and wrote, “A lot of ppl asked me on my IG live yesterday- “How do you keep yourself going?” This is my answer. Power of Sewa!”

This tweet soon went viral with over 9,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Story of the Day. The young man is richer than many of us here. ”.

Many people wrote that the ground staff’s contribution of Rs 50 is no less than the Rs 25 crore donation that billionaire Mukesh Ambani made to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

For the past two weeks, 27 districts in Assam have been affected by heavy floods. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 25 lakh people are still struggling from the deluge and 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps.

