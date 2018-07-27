Hema Malini says she can become CM in ‘one minute’, Twitterati say even noodles take longer to cook

BJP MP Hema Malini recently said she can be chief minister anytime if she wanted but is not interested. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain/ File) BJP MP Hema Malini recently said she can be chief minister anytime if she wanted but is not interested. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain/ File)

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took social media by storm after she said she could be chief minister in one minute if she wanted to, but would rather be free to pursue other interests. Addressing the media in Rajasthan recently, the Mathura MP said, “I am not too keen. If I want to I can become that in a minute, but I don’t like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end.”

Acknowledging that she became an MP owing to her successful acting career, Malini added, “I am known mainly because of my name in Bollywood, call it ‘dream girl’ or Hema Malini.” The statement by the ‘dream girl’ quickly garnered attention online. Not everyone was impressed by the actor-turned-politician’s remark. many others took a jibe at her with sarcastic comments.

Hema Malini says that she can become the CM when ever she wants. एक minute में types. Mam, यह CM की post है, Kent RO का adv नहीं :) — Manish K Tyagi (@KnottyCommander) July 27, 2018

Can become chief minister in a minute if I want, but I’m not too keen: BJP MP Hema Malini. Of course you can become CM PM at any time in reel not in real madam #HemaMalini — Pradeep Kumar (@Pradeeep_Kumarr) July 27, 2018

Hema Malini not interested to become CM because she is already HM — Ranjith (@ranjithshetty98) July 26, 2018

Hema Malini : I can become Chief Minister in a minute. But I am not interested. Me : I can prepare Maggi in a minute, but am not interested..#HemaMalini — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 26, 2018

“Hema Malini” announced movie title “just one minute” — Thaneesh Tani (@thaneeshtani) July 26, 2018

What can be cooked even quicker than Maggi?

Hema Malini:Mai bana-na chahoon toh ek minute main ban sakti hoon (CM). — Mridul Saxena (@hawakadhokha) July 26, 2018

is it a CM post or a Maggi Noodle #2MinuteMeTaiyar #HemaMalini — Tushar Tayal (@tusharrocks) July 26, 2018

“Hema Malini” i can become CM anytime this is the as same as i tell myself every night that i’ll sleep early. — Rayeen (@sarcasticray) July 26, 2018

Hema Malini

Cook one minute for CM

Cook two minutes for PM https://t.co/LBuknupcpj — Neech on Fire (@fixyadope) July 26, 2018

Hema Malini said that she can becm CM anytime, But not interested. CM : Cinema Minister 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nyEQtZm5Ev — 🇮🇳 Pradeep Kumar 🇮🇳 (@GudduKumarm2272) July 27, 2018

Hema Malini : I can become a CM anytime but I am not interested.

I think she has seen Race3 and the role of her son in it. 😂 — Ovais Wani (@Ovais_) July 26, 2018

If she becomes CM of UP, She will clean ganga within a day by using Kent Purifier. #cminoneminute#HemaMalini pic.twitter.com/ErMNeKy5I5 — Himanshu Katiyar (@THEWRITERSFEELS) July 27, 2018

Hema malini: i can become CM anytime, but i am not interested.

Public: you may become CM, but we are not interested.

Dhanno: me too! Not interested.#HemaMalini #okbye — Aditya Bhosale (@aditya_impious) July 27, 2018

Hema Malini is giving tough competition to Shivraj Singh Chauhan! #HemaMalini pic.twitter.com/D7O8YDt8sB — Manoj Mehra (@ManojMehra2610) July 26, 2018

Hema Malini, who is a Padma Shri winner and a trained classical dancer was in Banswara, Rajasthan to perform at a religious function.

