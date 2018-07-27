Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Hema Malini says she can become CM in ‘one minute’, Twitterati say even noodles take longer to cook

Addressing the media in Rajasthan recently, Hema Malini, the Mathura MP said, "I am not too keen. If I want to I can become that in a minute, but I don’t like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 1:08:41 pm
hema malini, hema malini cm remark, hema malini cm in one minute, hemani malini chief minister remark, india news, indian express, trending news, viral news BJP MP Hema Malini recently said she can be chief minister anytime if she wanted but is not interested. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain/ File)
Related News

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini took social media by storm after she said she could be chief minister in one minute if she wanted to, but would rather be free to pursue other interests. Addressing the media in Rajasthan recently, the Mathura MP said, “I am not too keen. If I want to I can become that in a minute, but I don’t like to be tied up. My freedom of movement will end.”

ALSO READ | Rajasthan BJP chief says Humayun gave ‘advice to Babur’ when dying; Twitterati roast with memes

Acknowledging that she became an MP owing to her successful acting career, Malini added, “I am known mainly because of my name in Bollywood, call it ‘dream girl’ or Hema Malini.” The statement by the ‘dream girl’ quickly garnered attention online. Not everyone was impressed by the actor-turned-politician’s remark. many others took a jibe at her with sarcastic comments.

Sample these:

Hema Malini, who is a Padma Shri winner and a trained classical dancer was in Banswara, Rajasthan to perform at a religious function.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement