Hema Malini poses with sickle on first day of campaign; Netizens troll her for ‘drama’

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who recently kickstarted her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mathura, took to Twitter to share pictures of herself at a wheat farm. “Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign,” she tweeted.

Advertising

Draped in a golden saree, the 70-year-old sitting MP from Mathura shared several pictures where she can be seen interacting with workers, working on the fields, cutting the crop and posing with hay bale and sickle.

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

The tweet, which received over 14 thousand likes, was flooded with comments many calling out the BJP politician. While some trolled her for doing “drama” ahead of elections, others felt that the pictures were a bit too much.

Thoda zyada “over “ ho Gaya..😐 — Divya Noronha (@divya_noronha) March 31, 2019

5 saal agar kaam kiya hai ..toh aap Jeet hi jaogey

All the best!! — Nafisa Ali (@ALI_nafisaali) March 31, 2019

Look at all this votes i have gathered for #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/ilsT4FMOK0 — sarcastichowkidar (@sarcastichowkdr) April 1, 2019

Taking Fotos is a good idea while doing things.

They help us recall incase we forget them later. 😋 😋 https://t.co/h4Lj6ODgHi — Lady Nisha (@Lady_nishaaa) April 1, 2019

What a acting👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 slow claps for Madam ji — Nimisha Pandey (@serene2195) March 31, 2019

This is just a drama nothing else — rashtravadi@arvind (@arvindnetam2) March 31, 2019

What a perfect time to upload these photos. Its 1st April 😅 — Anshul Agrawal (@agrawal__anshul) April 1, 2019

Dream girl or Drama girl? — Vikas Seth (@seth_vikas) March 31, 2019

Malini is re-contesting from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh after her win in 2014.