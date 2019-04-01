Toggle Menu
Hema Malini poses with sickle on first day of campaign; Netizens troll her for ‘drama’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/hema-malini-lok-sabha-campaign-elections-2019-5653315/

Hema Malini poses with sickle on first day of campaign; Netizens troll her for ‘drama’

The tweet, which received over 14 thousand likes, was flooded with comments calling out the BJP politician. While some trolled her for doing "drama" ahead of elections, others felt that the pictures were a bit too much.

hema malini, hema malini trolled, hema malini elections 2019, Lok Sabha elections, Govardhan Kshetra, Mathura, MP, hema malini pics,
Malini is re-contesting from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh once again this year after her win in 2014.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who recently kickstarted her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mathura, took to Twitter to share pictures of herself at a wheat farm. “Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign,” she tweeted.

Draped in a golden saree, the 70-year-old sitting MP from Mathura shared several pictures where she can be seen interacting with workers, working on the fields, cutting the crop and posing with hay bale and sickle.

The tweet, which received over 14 thousand likes, was flooded with comments many calling out the BJP politician. While some trolled her for doing “drama” ahead of elections, others felt that the pictures were a bit too much.

Malini is re-contesting from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh after her win in 2014.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From 'smart shirts' to 'glow-in-the-dark burgers', brands celebrate April Fool's Day
2 Netizens laud Assam traffic constable for performing duty during storm
3 April Fool's Day 2019: From googly eyes to fake food, netizens share pranks online