Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Helmet saves man from grave head injuries twice. Watch terrifying video

Many users were surprised by the man's narrow escape.

Delhi police, helmet saves rider twice, wearing helmet, helmet, rider escapes injuries twice, indian expressThe motorcycle hits the car and the man falls down. As he manages to rise up, the roadside pole that his two-wheeler has just hit falls on him.

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is a traffic rule that no one should ever wink at. A video proving that a helmet can save a life not once but multiple times has shocked netizens.

The clip shared by Delhi Police shows a car turning to its left side and a motorcycle is seen approaching. The motorcycle hits the car and the man falls down. As he manages to rise up, the roadside pole that his two-wheeler has just hit falls on him. Thanks to the helmet, the man escapes grave head injury.

ALSO READ |Watch: Narrow escape from speeding train for UP rickshaw puller who ignored closed railway gates

Watch the video here:

“God helps those who wear helmet !#RoadSafety #DelhiPoliceCares,” the police tweeted. “Wearing helmet can save you once, twice, thrice and multiple times,” read the text insert in the video.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter. Many users were surprised by the man’s narrow escape. Some flagged the poor condition of the pole. A user commented, “It’s a miracle that his neck didn’t break.” Another user wrote, “Let’s also talk about the quality of that pole. It could have killed him. Government should also concentrate on maintaining the quality, not just on collecting the road taxes.”

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 06:00:01 pm
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 06:00:01 pm
