Helmet saves man from grave head injuries twice. Watch terrifying video

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is a traffic rule that no one should ever wink at. A video proving that a helmet can save a life not once but multiple times has shocked netizens.

The clip shared by Delhi Police shows a car turning to its left side and a motorcycle is seen approaching. The motorcycle hits the car and the man falls down. As he manages to rise up, the roadside pole that his two-wheeler has just hit falls on him. Thanks to the helmet, the man escapes grave head injury.

Watch the video here:

“God helps those who wear helmet !#RoadSafety #DelhiPoliceCares,” the police tweeted. “Wearing helmet can save you once, twice, thrice and multiple times,” read the text insert in the video.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter. Many users were surprised by the man’s narrow escape. Some flagged the poor condition of the pole. A user commented, “It’s a miracle that his neck didn’t break.” Another user wrote, “Let’s also talk about the quality of that pole. It could have killed him. Government should also concentrate on maintaining the quality, not just on collecting the road taxes.”

A video showing a rickshaw puller’s miraculous escape from getting under a train’s wheels recently surfaced online. The clip from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district showed many people crossing the railway track despite the barrier being closed. As the rickshaw puller entered the track, the train was seen rushing past, throwing him off to the ground.