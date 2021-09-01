scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

‘Not missing Mumbai today’: Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, netizens tweet videos of waterlogged streets

While IMD’s rainfall statistics recorded rainfall around 31% below the normal till August, many took to social media to complain about the waterlogging issues in their areas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 1, 2021 2:46:00 pm
Delhi rains, Delhi ncr rains, Delhi weather today, Delhi weather, IMD delhi forecast, IMD delhi, delhi news, delhi rainfall update, Delhi latest newsRainfall and thunderstorms remain on the forecast from September 1-4.

After several areas of Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) experienced heavy to moderate rainfall, pictures and videos of massive traffic jams, roadblocks and waterlogging restricting movement surfaced on social media platforms.

ALSO READ |Delhi waterlogged after morning shower

According to the IMD, rainfall and thunderstorms remain on the forecast from September 1-4. “Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi,” tweeted the official account of the meteorological department while listing several places across Delhi-NCR expected to witnessed rainfall.

While IMD’s rainfall statistics recorded rainfall around 31% below the normal till August 30, many took to social media to complain about the waterlogging issues in their areas.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, some also found humour in the situation. “Gonna tell my kids that I swim across the ocean to go for work in my days!” joked a user while sharing a video of a road flooded with rainwater.

Take a look at some of the many pictures and videos shared of the national capital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement