‘Not missing Mumbai today’: Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, netizens tweet videos of waterlogged streets

After several areas of Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) experienced heavy to moderate rainfall, pictures and videos of massive traffic jams, roadblocks and waterlogging restricting movement surfaced on social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Delhi waterlogged after morning shower

According to the IMD, rainfall and thunderstorms remain on the forecast from September 1-4. “Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi,” tweeted the official account of the meteorological department while listing several places across Delhi-NCR expected to witnessed rainfall.

While IMD’s rainfall statistics recorded rainfall around 31% below the normal till August 30, many took to social media to complain about the waterlogging issues in their areas.

However, some also found humour in the situation. “Gonna tell my kids that I swim across the ocean to go for work in my days!” joked a user while sharing a video of a road flooded with rainwater.

Take a look at some of the many pictures and videos shared of the national capital.

Gonna tell my kids that I swim across ocean to go for work in my days! 😆#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/1t92ESCUMt — Jigyasa agrawal (@Jigyasaagrawal7) September 1, 2021

Nature is so powerful, so vast. Doing its duty with full of compassion but unfortunately urban development is not fit to co-operate with nature. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/3hTBlqJAcg — Nishant K Jaiswal (@NishantKJaiswa4) September 1, 2021

2nd day Water lodging problem in Kondli main road after heavy rainfall. #Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Wp9ikKhVGj — nikhil_gautam (@_nikhil_gautam) September 1, 2021