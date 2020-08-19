scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Top news

As heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR region, people flood social media with images and videos

#DelhiRains and #GurgaonRains were trending on Twitter and many shared photos and videos of their varied experiences.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 12:35:34 pm
delhi rains, gurgaon rains, delhi weather today, gurgaon weather today, delhi rains warnings, gurgaon rain warning, viral news, indian expressWhile initially most people were excited about the rains but as waterlogging started people were miffed. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ File)

Residents of the Delhi and National Capital Region woke up Wednesday to cloudy skies and heavy rains in several parts.  Netizens took to social media to share their experiences, and while those working from home were happy about the weather, those who had to step out were upset.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital. Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours. The heavy showers may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, the department warned in its statement.

#DelhiRains and #GurgaonRains were trending on Twitter and many shared photos and videos of their experiences. While many thought it was perfect for ‘chai and pakodas’, others shared images of waterlogged streets and traffic jams.

1x1

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said Delhi recorded light to moderate rains between 6 am and 8:30 am, thereafter the intensity increased.

Here are some of the posts:

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

[with inputs from PTI]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement