As heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR region, people flood social media with images and videos

Residents of the Delhi and National Capital Region woke up Wednesday to cloudy skies and heavy rains in several parts. Netizens took to social media to share their experiences, and while those working from home were happy about the weather, those who had to step out were upset.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital. Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours. The heavy showers may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, the department warned in its statement.
#DelhiRains and #GurgaonRains were trending on Twitter and many shared photos and videos of their experiences. While many thought it was perfect for ‘chai and pakodas’, others shared images of waterlogged streets and traffic jams.
Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said Delhi recorded light to moderate rains between 6 am and 8:30 am, thereafter the intensity increased.
This is the sound of the monsoon.. Feel it n Enjoy the Nature…🌱🌧🌨🍃#mittikikhushbu #DelhiRains#rainyday #monsoon #PeaceAndLove pic.twitter.com/P5vkWLhwnT
— Isha Sharma (@Warrior_ISHA) August 19, 2020
Subha subha utho or barish. 🌧️☔ it’s just wow with one cup of hot tea☕😍
kya apke yaha bi aisa nazara hai comments me #DelhiRains #Barshi pic.twitter.com/Bak3wK6GJ7
— Miss_SanjanaInsan💕 (@sanjanakher) August 19, 2020
Rim jhim ghire savan
Sulag sulag jaaye mann ❣️❣️#DelhiRains #barish pic.twitter.com/wEUPcIra3a
— Gauri Kaushik (@Gauri13kaushik) August 19, 2020
After Rain Pakode toh must hai 😊 😋 #Delhirains pic.twitter.com/21UdCzhoWN
— NitinNagar (@NitinNa17351481) August 19, 2020
A white-out downpour in Gurgaon today. It’s good to park the car way-side and enjoy till it lasts. Office can wait a bit!
#GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ie8I1K9cTg
— 🇮🇳 ^o-o^ 🇮🇳 (@sandeeproy1) August 19, 2020
People sitting in balconies mast hain …aur ek hum hain knee deep water main stuck hain 😏#DelhiRains
— Sid (@i_sid007) August 19, 2020
#DelhiRains #Delhi #rains #weather #India #NewDelhi #Ashram pic.twitter.com/Gu1dsuL3jN
— अ𝖛𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@avinashrsharma) August 19, 2020
#DelhiRains@Ola_Delhi @Uber_India boat milegi kya? 😅 pic.twitter.com/AODP3LgG2C
— Jyoti Garg🇮🇳 (@_jyotigarg) August 19, 2020
Best to stay away from GCR and surroundings as much as possible for now. #GurgaonRoads #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/9V8PYabRJI
— Viraj Kalra (@virajkalra) August 19, 2020
Going to office after 5 months. World may have changed since then but Delhi-Gurgaon border hasn’t! #gurgaonrains #DelhiRains @weatherindia @ANI @PTI_News @IndiaTodayFLASH pic.twitter.com/eO3nrwVhQP
— Miss Candid (@MissCandid01) August 19, 2020
@NHAI_Official excellent planning of Delhi Meerut Expwy. Slow claps 👏👏😑😑 #DelhiRains #nh24 @nitin_gadkari sir pls look into this serious prblm. pic.twitter.com/La0yKZWNbK
— A B (@banerjee1000) August 19, 2020
3/3#Gurgaon #DelhiRains #gurugram #Haryana #flooding #golfcourseroad pic.twitter.com/HBSoFBCO2J
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) August 19, 2020
After raining since morning Pul Pahladpur #DelhiRains #Delhi @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/XWjV7WPYvw
— Hemant Pareek (@hemantpareek87) August 19, 2020
It usually doesn’t rain in Gurgaon but when it does poora sheher doob jata hai bc! #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/6i27lIwHcE
— Ashutosh Pattanayak (@_pattanayak__) August 19, 2020
This is my house in DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon after 5 hours of continuous rain. Take care everyone #Gurgaon #heavyrain #gurgaonrain pic.twitter.com/KzoP3h9VhT
— Nikunj Saurabh (@Nikunjsaurabh2) August 19, 2020
State of the Smart City, #Gurgaon
And it happens every year. pic.twitter.com/HLfo1NYrnZ
— Purnita Pandagle (@PurnitaP) August 19, 2020
Few hours of rain.. and this happens in so called urban city #Gurgaon. So much of water logging and absence of proper drainage system will definitely cause diseases.#sector10A@MunCorpGurugram @cmohry @PMOIndia @DC_Gurugram pic.twitter.com/uJnso6osjG
— Shanu Poddar (@Shanu08) August 19, 2020
My society has become a pool! Love this weather though #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/vMJuk57FPZ
— Sherlyn (@SherlynDudeja) August 19, 2020
The river Thames is now flowing on Delhi Roads.. #Delhi has indeed become #London. What a mesmerizing view sir. @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty
have fulfilled their promises. लगे रही केजरीवाल. 😂 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/NgEmQzU1Jo
— BabaGolmaal (@babagolmaal) August 19, 2020
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.
