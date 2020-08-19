As heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR region, people flood social media with images and videos

While initially most people were excited about the rains but as waterlogging started people were miffed. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ File)

Residents of the Delhi and National Capital Region woke up Wednesday to cloudy skies and heavy rains in several parts. Netizens took to social media to share their experiences, and while those working from home were happy about the weather, those who had to step out were upset.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital. Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours. The heavy showers may lead to “major traffic disruption” and there is an “increased chance” of road accidents, the department warned in its statement.

#DelhiRains and #GurgaonRains were trending on Twitter and many shared photos and videos of their experiences. While many thought it was perfect for ‘chai and pakodas’, others shared images of waterlogged streets and traffic jams.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said Delhi recorded light to moderate rains between 6 am and 8:30 am, thereafter the intensity increased.

Here are some of the posts:

Subha subha utho or barish. 🌧️☔ it’s just wow with one cup of hot tea☕😍

kya apke yaha bi aisa nazara hai comments me #DelhiRains #Barshi pic.twitter.com/Bak3wK6GJ7 — Miss_SanjanaInsan💕 (@sanjanakher) August 19, 2020

A white-out downpour in Gurgaon today. It’s good to park the car way-side and enjoy till it lasts. Office can wait a bit! #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ie8I1K9cTg — 🇮🇳 ^o-o^ 🇮🇳 (@sandeeproy1) August 19, 2020

People sitting in balconies mast hain …aur ek hum hain knee deep water main stuck hain 😏#DelhiRains — Sid (@i_sid007) August 19, 2020

Best to stay away from GCR and surroundings as much as possible for now. #GurgaonRoads #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/9V8PYabRJI — Viraj Kalra (@virajkalra) August 19, 2020

It usually doesn’t rain in Gurgaon but when it does poora sheher doob jata hai bc! #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/6i27lIwHcE — Ashutosh Pattanayak (@_pattanayak__) August 19, 2020

This is my house in DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon after 5 hours of continuous rain. Take care everyone #Gurgaon #heavyrain #gurgaonrain pic.twitter.com/KzoP3h9VhT — Nikunj Saurabh (@Nikunjsaurabh2) August 19, 2020

State of the Smart City, #Gurgaon And it happens every year. pic.twitter.com/HLfo1NYrnZ — Purnita Pandagle (@PurnitaP) August 19, 2020

Few hours of rain.. and this happens in so called urban city #Gurgaon. So much of water logging and absence of proper drainage system will definitely cause diseases.#sector10A@MunCorpGurugram @cmohry @PMOIndia @DC_Gurugram pic.twitter.com/uJnso6osjG — Shanu Poddar (@Shanu08) August 19, 2020

My society has become a pool! Love this weather though #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/vMJuk57FPZ — Sherlyn (@SherlynDudeja) August 19, 2020

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

