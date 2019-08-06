Toggle Menu
As rains hit Delhi, people come up with memes to celebrate and complain

The sudden downpour, which bridged the monsoon deficit, brought traffic to a standstill across Delhi and its neighbouring capital regions. Roads and metro stations were overflowing with water and commuters.

Delhiites woke up to some respite from the heat with heavy rains hitting the city and surrounding areas. However, the mood changed as the keenly awaited showers were accompanied by waterlogging, traffic jams and tiring commutes.

Many people took to Twitter to share their plight, and others came up with funny memes about the situation in the National Capital Region. Here are some of them:

Mumbai and its suburbs are also likely to witness few spells of rain Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted. An orange alert is issued in Thane, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

More than 500 people were ‘rescued’ from their flooded homes and shifted to relief centres and other safer places as water entered several residential localities in Pune.

