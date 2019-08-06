As rains hit Delhi, people come up with memes to celebrate and complain

Delhiites woke up to some respite from the heat with heavy rains hitting the city and surrounding areas. However, the mood changed as the keenly awaited showers were accompanied by waterlogging, traffic jams and tiring commutes.

Many people took to Twitter to share their plight, and others came up with funny memes about the situation in the National Capital Region. Here are some of them:

Me when someone asks me why #DelhiRains comes in trending whenever it rains in Delhi:

😂🌧️ pic.twitter.com/Zwp8UFgrtO — ~Sakshi (@SakshiR66) August 6, 2019

Me : sir, Due to heavy rain there is a water clogging everywhere on the roads! Unable to come office Today🌧️🌧️🌧️☔ Boss : I remember, you wrote in resume that Swimming is your hobby. Me : 😥😥😥😥#DelhiRains — ®ahul~~Sinha (@irahsinha) August 6, 2019

#DelhiRains Rain & joy go together if it rains in limits. Delhi saw it today. pic.twitter.com/011r0g2blU — Raj Mohan Khurana (@RajThebookman) August 6, 2019

Mumbai and its suburbs are also likely to witness few spells of rain Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted. An orange alert is issued in Thane, which is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

More than 500 people were ‘rescued’ from their flooded homes and shifted to relief centres and other safer places as water entered several residential localities in Pune.