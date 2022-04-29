Heatwave ft Shakespeare: Danish Sait’s rib-tickler on weather cools down the internet

As a severe heatwave sweeps India, netizens are taking to social media to express their disappointment and vent anger. There are a few, however, who still haven’t lost their cool amid the soaring temperatures and have opted to beat the heat with some humour.

Standup comedian Danish Sait, who loves making small skits on contemporary issues, decided to share some of the most relatable issues during summer, adding some punchlines in an ode to the Bard of Avon. Using various works and characters from the 16th century writer’s plays, Sait summed up his struggles with the sultry weather.

“In the heat, I can make a Hamlet on my car’s bonnet,” he joked, in his signature style of pretending to talk over the phone. “Every day, three times I am taking a Mac-Bath,” he continues, referring to Macbeth. “Don’t go about Romeo-ing outside, you’ll become a Juli-sweat,” he went on to quip.

Mentioning other characters like Caesar, Brutus, Othello and so on, he continued with the wordplay. “With the rise in temp, my temper has become a Tempest.” From Winter’s Tale to Merchant of Venice, Comedy of Errors and a Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sait managed to weave in almost all major plays by Shakespeare in the minute-long video, leaving many in splits.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved his ‘soliloquy’ and were blown away by how he managed to weave in references to so many of the English playwright’s works into the short clip. Many even termed it his best work till date.

ICSE students how u doing? 😂😂 https://t.co/HIzeAq2Rdn — SN (@sonikkis) April 29, 2022

Bro bro the talent of keeping the accent perfect entirely, like several words all can, but you legend uff, that too proper indian one😂🙌🙇‍♂️ — Akshay Subhash (@AddictiveGame11) April 28, 2022

Daily Dose of Danish Sait improves your life! — Ashwinator (@Ashwinator1) April 28, 2022

Excellent!!! Such a good vocabulary of Sheke spear’s works — GP (@GP_freespeech) April 28, 2022

To pun or not to pun… that is the question 👏👏😳 — Bhalo Chele 🇮🇳 (@joyjitguha) April 28, 2022

Shekhey spear

Clear-pathrey

Mercant of ‘Vanish’ Killed it Danish. Easily one of ur best !!! — Saleem (@saleem_ahmed) April 28, 2022

LOVED every bit of it. I could watch you, 'Forever and a day'. <3 — Shwetha Hebbar (@xwets) April 29, 2022

Wowzaa puns👌 — GodOfMischief 😈 (@meee_aish) April 28, 2022

@DanishSait at his Shakespearean best. Truly the heights Sir! https://t.co/QvjnV1AzBc — Padmaja Narsipur (@ClearlyPadmaja) April 28, 2022

The current spell of heatwave in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned, may intensify over the next five days with temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius in some parts. The forecast indicates that heatwave conditions are very likely over northwest and central India during the next five days, and over east India in the next two days. According to experts quoted by PTI, temperatures may even touch 47 degrees Celsius in parts of northwest India.