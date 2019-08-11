Heartwarming video of woman touching soldiers feet melts hearts online

While the flood situation in Maharashtra remains grim, the Indian Army has been working round the clock for the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, a heartwarming video from Maharashtra has surfaced on the internet in which a woman is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their service.

Advertising

The video, posted by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, shows a woman, in a relief boat, touching soldiers feet in gratitude for their service. Though the soldiers seemed uncomfortable with her actions, she goes on to fold her hands and thank them once again.

Many took to Twitter to appreciate her actions while others joined her in thanking the endless efforts of the rescue team at the time of the deluge. Here are some of the reactions:

She did this on behalf of the entire nation where the army men have rescued us many times — Little Hummingbird (@LittleHummingb8) August 10, 2019

Yes our Indian soldiers are living God. Saviour of our Indians .Saulte them. JaiHind — Dr. MSR (@MSRamasamy76) August 11, 2019

Sanatani sanskar are still alive in rural areas….. rural India is a million times richer in values 🙏🙏🙏😊😊 — Netan Yahoooo (@Metall0ver) August 10, 2019

This lady is great. Though I would not advocate her act but culturally this how we respond to our saviours and not necessarily only to the ones in uniform. She is so humble. This is what India in reality is. — Strangeman@fossil (@Strangemanfoss1) August 10, 2019

Sanskara speaks — marcopolo 🇮🇳 (@shahtalai) August 10, 2019

The way the soldier is responding shows his culture that is our Army Culture.. Salute.. — Maithili Kulkarni (@maithilyahm) August 10, 2019

Respect for her for acknowledging the efforts of soldiers. Salute to her. Salute to soldiers — Shweta Yadav (@Shwetayadav5972) August 10, 2019