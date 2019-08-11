Toggle Menu
Heartwarming video of woman touching soldiers feet melts hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/heartwarming-video-of-woman-touching-soldiers-feet-melts-hearts-online-5895934/

Heartwarming video of woman touching soldiers feet melts hearts online

The video, posted by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, shows a woman, in a relief boat, touching soldiers feet in gratitude for their service.

Woman pays gratitude to the rescue team, Woman touches soldiers feet in gratitude viral, Maharashtra floods, Maharashtra weather, Woman touches soldiers feet in gratitude trending Maharashtra, Maharashtra floods, Maharashtra weather, Maharashtra news, Trending, Indian express news, Latest news
Though the soldiers seemed uncomfortable with her actions, she goes to fold her hands and thank them once again. (Source: screengrab/ Twitter)

While the flood situation in Maharashtra remains grim, the Indian Army has been working round the clock for the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, a heartwarming video from Maharashtra has surfaced on the internet in which a woman is seen paying gratitude to the rescue team for their service.

The video, posted by Neeraj Rajput, a journalist, shows a woman, in a relief boat, touching soldiers feet in gratitude for their service. Though the soldiers seemed uncomfortable with her actions, she goes on to fold her hands and thank them once again.

Many took to Twitter to appreciate her actions while others joined her in thanking the endless efforts of the rescue team at the time of the deluge. Here are some of the reactions:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android