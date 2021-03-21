Heartwarming video of man helping thirsty squirrel drink water from bottle goes viral

Interestingly, another user also tweeted a second part of the clip where the squirrel is seen sleeping on the man's arm as he pets it. (Source: @DannyDeraney/Twitter)

A heartwarming video of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel has won praise online after it went viral.

The undated clip, which was originally shared on video-sharing platform TikTok, was reshared on Twitter by entertainment publicist Danny Deraney along with a caption that read, “Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel.”

In the 41-second viral clip, a man is seen helping the rodent drink water from a bottle. He then comforts the squirrel and even lets it climb in his hand while petting it.

Watch the video here:

Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel. pic.twitter.com/D1TgFYI7DT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 18, 2021

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over two million views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the man for helping the thirsty squirrel. However, many were also curious to know what happened next. “What happens next?!? Where are the man and baby squirrel now? What’s the happy ending?!?!?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Interestingly, another user also tweeted a second part of the clip where the squirrel is seen sleeping on the man’s arm as he pets it. Here, take a look:

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

This is actually a very common thing. Juvenile squirrels will come to people if they are in need. Saw a similar thing happen with a red squirrel at the Wheatland Music Festival. This little one ended up going to a licensed rehabilitator. pic.twitter.com/aN4yDAxfqN — Mr. J (@direllac12) March 19, 2021

The squirrels paw on his arm🥰

I am so jealous! I love squirrels. My husband thinks our suet feeder is for the birds but it’s not 😉 — MiniMom617🌊 (@MiniMom617) March 18, 2021

What happens next?!? Where is the man and baby squirrel now? What’s the happy ending?!?!? — Real GenX’er – Current status: Flailing (@molowry) March 18, 2021

You can tell a man’s true character by the way he treats animals. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jess (@Jess_asli) March 19, 2021