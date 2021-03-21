scorecardresearch
Sunday reads

Heartwarming video of man helping thirsty squirrel drink water from bottle goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2021 2:42:37 pm
Interestingly, another user also tweeted a second part of the clip where the squirrel is seen sleeping on the man's arm as he pets it.

A heartwarming video of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel has won praise online after it went viral.

The undated clip, which was originally shared on video-sharing platform TikTok, was reshared on Twitter by entertainment publicist Danny Deraney along with a caption that read, “Because you want to see a man give water to a baby squirrel.”

In the 41-second viral clip, a man is seen helping the rodent drink water from a bottle. He then comforts the squirrel and even lets it climb in his hand while petting it.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over two million views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the man for helping the thirsty squirrel. However, many were also curious to know what happened next. “What happens next?!? Where are the man and baby squirrel now? What’s the happy ending?!?!?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Interestingly, another user also tweeted a second part of the clip where the squirrel is seen sleeping on the man’s arm as he pets it. Here, take a look:

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

