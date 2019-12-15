Follow Us:
‘What a gesture’: Labrador’s salute to senior officer goes viral, leaves netizens in awe

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 15, 2019 4:24:45 pm
dog salute officer, RVC Day, Army Veterinary Corps, adgpi, dog salute viral pictures “One warrior salutes another warrior,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Priceless moment.”c

While animals have often assisted in warfare, they have seldom come in the limelight. However, with the increased presence of the defence forces on social media, several stories acknowledging the military animals valour have gone viral online.

Adding to the long list of viral pictures is that of a golden labrador lifting its forelegs to salute the 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, as the officer salutes back.

“#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many lives many a time,” wrote Gen Dhillon while tweeting the viral picture, which has been liked over two thousand times.

The picture was shared on the occasion of RVC Day, that is December 14, to praise the contribution of the Remount Veterinary Corp that rears and trains military animals.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to go viral with many praising the canine. “One warrior salutes another warrior,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Priceless moment.”

