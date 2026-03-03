Heartbreaking videos of Andaman Islands’ garbage piles spark outrage

Mohit Mehta, a photographer, shared a series of shocking visuals from the Andaman Islands, alleging deteriorating waste management. The videos have since gone viral, sparking backlash over the lack of civic sense in India.
The viral videos show heaps of litter, including plastic waste, lining several roads. In his post on X, Mehta documented the “devastating state” of the islands during a recent visit.
Sharing visuals from multiple locations, he suggested that the once-celebrated tourist destination, popular for its clear waters and clean beaches, is now struggling with litter in public spaces.
“Devastating state of Andaman. It’s truly heartbreaking to witness this. Almost every roadside is piled with garbage. I’m visiting after four years, and the condition of the islands this time is deeply disheartening. A place known for its pristine beauty deserves so much better,” Mehta on X.
Watch here:
Devastating state of Andaman.
It’s truly heartbreaking to witness this.
Almost every roadside is piled with garbage.
I’m visiting after four years, and the condition of the islands this time is deeply disheartening. A place known for its pristine beauty deserves so much better. pic.twitter.com/XqB9olYvWn
— Mohit Mehta (@indian_pitta) March 2, 2026
The post prompted a wave of reactions, criticising the state of the Andaman Islands. “Need of the hour. Manufacturing of single-use carry bags and other package materials should be stopped,” a user wrote. “Extremely bad news from Andaman & Nicobar. This was India’s cleanest place just a decade ago, thanks to vigilant locals. It seems the influx of outsiders has unfortunately overwhelmed those efforts. It’s heartbreaking to see such a pristine environment decline,” another user commented.
“Sad to hear! Andamans are beautiful and a great asset to us, but we will be destroying it like we destroy every place,” a third user reacted.
On the contrary, a video of the spotless Thalassery railway station in Kerala won hearts on social media. The short clip, which went viral in January, captured no litter or waste on the platform and signboards, stalls, and floors were seen as well-maintained.