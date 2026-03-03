Heartbreaking videos of Andaman Islands’ garbage piles spark outrage

In his post on X, the photographer documented the “devastating state” of the islands during a recent visit (Image source: @indian_pitta/Instagram)

Mohit Mehta, a photographer, shared a series of shocking visuals from the Andaman Islands, alleging deteriorating waste management. The videos have since gone viral, sparking backlash over the lack of civic sense in India.

The viral videos show heaps of litter, including plastic waste, lining several roads. In his post on X, Mehta documented the “devastating state” of the islands during a recent visit.

Sharing visuals from multiple locations, he suggested that the once-celebrated tourist destination, popular for its clear waters and clean beaches, is now struggling with litter in public spaces.

“Devastating state of Andaman. It’s truly heartbreaking to witness this. Almost every roadside is piled with garbage. I’m visiting after four years, and the condition of the islands this time is deeply disheartening. A place known for its pristine beauty deserves so much better,” Mehta on X.