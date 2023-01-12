‘I learned that for my son, I would cross any bridge’: Heart-warming story of autistic boy’s single dad

The role of a caretaker can be challenging and exhausting, and a single father has won hearts online for his everyday struggle to help his autistic child. In a heart-warming video shared by Official Humans of Bombay, the father was seen adorably interacting with his son and playing with him.

He also recorded the turbulent emotions he had been going through in his struggle to bust the stigma around autism. He juggled work with Rewansh’s therapy sessions, consulted multiple doctors, and did thorough research on his son’s condition. The single father starts his day two hours early and takes his child for a therapy session in the evening.

In the Instagram post, the father recounted his experiences. He separated with his wife when the Rewansh was three year old and had exhibited developmental delays. He happily accepted Rewansh’s full custody and after multiple tests, the boy was diagnosed with autism. “My heart skipped a beat! But all that came to my mind was ‘what would we do now?’” he told Official Humans of Bombay.

“Doctors said Rewansh would need speech therapy, special education & occupational therapy to be independent. It was difficult seeing him unable to express himself. He wouldn’t let anyone come close- he’d just push us all away. And since he couldn’t speak, he didn’t have any friends- it was just the 2 of us,” he added.

The seven-year-old child has made improvements in maintaining eye contact and expressing himself through signs.”It’s heartwarming to see my son grow up fighting against all odds. I believe that parents have to do what is best for their child. And being a single dad doesn’t make me incapable of taking care of my child. Because while I may have gone through a lot in the last few years, I’ve also learned that for my son, there’s no ocean I wouldn’t cross!”

The father-child relationship melted hearts online and many praised his perseverance as a single father. An Instagram user commented, “All men can become father but only real ones become DAD..Rewansh is really blessed to have such a DAD in his life..” Another user wrote, “World’s best dad I would say.” A third user commented, “Proud, happy single dad. Many more strength to you.”