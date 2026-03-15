Viral video: the heart-stopping moment a cycling influencer nearly plummets off a cliff

Cecilia Sopeña Espa, a popular Spanish cycling influencer, experienced a terrifying accident where she nearly fell off a cliff during one of her cycling expeditions. The video has now taken over the internet, garnering over five million views.
In the viral video, Espa slows down when her dog runs towards her on a narrow trail. Moments later, she loses her balance on the bike and tips over the edge of the path.
Still entangled with the bicycle, Espa manages to grab onto the rocky slope of the cliff, sliding several feet down before stopping herself from falling further towards the water below. Her dog quickly runs down towards her, appearing to check on her.
Watch here:
😨 Millimeters from death: Cyclist almost fell into the sea from a cliff
Spanish blogger Cecilia Sopeña was speeding along a narrow path above a cliff when she suddenly slipped and fell downward.
The dangerous moment was captured on a panoramic camera mounted on her handlebars.… pic.twitter.com/jQH9OeaQdh
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2026
The video has been circulated across all social media platforms, promoting a wave of reactions. “I’m part of those wondering why risk your life? For what exactly? Proving to the world or what?” an X user wrote. “This girl was very lucky, the most important thing was that everything ended well,” another user commented.
“I don’t care if she wants to risk her life. Just leave the dog out of it,” a third user reacted.
Later, Espa posted several updates addressing what had happened. In her first message, shared on March 12, the influencer said she “came very close to being involved in a serious accident,” adding that the “harrowing” experience forced her to confront “the fragility of life in a very real way”.
She also issued an apology to fellow cyclists for not wearing a helmet. “Although the context was a hiking trail with my dog — where I was using the bike merely as a tool to move faster along the path — I am fully aware that the image I projected was not the right one,” she wrote, as reported by People magazine. “Helmets save lives, and I know that perfectly well.”
In another update posted on March 13, Espa expressed gratitude to the many people who reached out to her. She also shared how moved she was by her dog’s reaction during the ordeal, explaining that the pup stayed nearby as if it understood the seriousness of the situation.
“When I got out of there I felt a huge relief and a very strong awareness of how fragile life can be in a second,” she wrote. “I’m just fine today. I am grateful. And more aware than ever.”