Viral video: the heart-stopping moment a cycling influencer nearly plummets off a cliff

The woman manages to grab onto the rocky slope of the cliff, sliding several feet down before stopping herself from falling (Image source: @nexta_tv/X)

Cecilia Sopeña Espa, a popular Spanish cycling influencer, experienced a terrifying accident where she nearly fell off a cliff during one of her cycling expeditions. The video has now taken over the internet, garnering over five million views.

In the viral video, Espa slows down when her dog runs towards her on a narrow trail. Moments later, she loses her balance on the bike and tips over the edge of the path.

Still entangled with the bicycle, Espa manages to grab onto the rocky slope of the cliff, sliding several feet down before stopping herself from falling further towards the water below. Her dog quickly runs down towards her, appearing to check on her.