Heart-breaking video shows birds dying as tree chopped down in Kerala

In heart-breaking visuals that have gone viral, many birds died because a tree, on which they were nesting, was chopped down. Shared by an Indian Forest Service officer on Twitter, the video is reportedly from Kerala’s Malappuram district.

IFS officer Praveen Kaswan shared the video Friday and it has received more than 8.45 lakh views so far. “Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become,” he wrote as caption to the video. The 44-second video shows a JCB machine knocking down a huge tree as birds, identified as Indian Cormorant, fly away. However, as the tree came crashing down, many birds couldn’t escape and died as a result of being crushed under the branches of the tree.

The video tugged at the heartstrings of netizens and they demanded strict action against the officials responsible.

“Strict rule must be made to stop such activities,” commented a Twitter user. “Somewhere in Kerala. Tree cut down for National Highway extension,” wrote another. “Terrible! How heartless we are….to destroy their home in such a manner!” said a third. “They wont leave the place as they had their babies in nest which cannot fly. It’s so cruel and disheartening act,” posted another.

The tree was chopped down on National Highway 66 in Randathani in Kerala’s Malappuram district, according to a report in The News Minute.

Reportedly, the Kerala Forest Department has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act over the incident. As per reports, the tree was cut down without official approval. Later, the person who operated the JCB driver was arrested.