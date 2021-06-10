Health workers in Odisha groom patients, pictures win hearts online

Many who came across the pictures lauded the health workers for the gesture.

Healthcare workers at a hospital in Odisha have gone beyond their call of duty while attending to Covid patients. Images of them shaving a patient’s beard and braiding the hair of another have gone viral, earning them praise on social media.

“The healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital took a great initiative. They shaved the beard and braid the hair of COVID patients. They receive appreciation from all quarters. The state Chief Secretary also appreciated the selfless service. It is an inspiration for all healthcare workers. We advise other hospitals to start this initiative,” V Keerthi Vasan, Sub collector, Ganjam told news agency ANI.

Take a look here:

Odisha | In a viral video(in pic 1&2), Healthcare workers at Brahmapur’s MKCG Medical college&hospital were seen shaving beard & braiding hair of COVID patients They received appreciation from various depts. We advise other hospitals to practice same: Sub Collector,Ganjam(07.06) pic.twitter.com/J9hwwBKkvT — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Many who came across the pictures lauded the health workers for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

So proud to being a #berhampuriya and an #odia…. ବନ୍ଦେ ଉତ୍କଳ ଜନନୀ — Sridhar Panda 🇮🇳 (@sridharpanda07) June 8, 2021

Sincerely appreciate the work of Healthcare workers. The courage implemented in treating the patients like a homely atmosphere is not easy. This shows the bond developed between the patients nd Healthworkers. This gives a moral boost to the patients and put step towards recovery — Kvg Ravi Kumar (@kumar_kvg) June 8, 2021

Proud of my fraternity… Doctor’s, nurse’s, ward boys, & the entire staff plays huge role in keeping the patient in positive spirit, away from family. Much love ❤️🤝🙌🏻 — Doctor Neha (@DrNehaRahul) June 8, 2021

Respect to our health workers 🙏🙏

I pray to god that they remain safe from Covid 🙏🙏 — Sickular Dada 🐰 (@Secular_Dada) June 7, 2021

Appreciate God blessed all of them 🙏🙌 — Daniel (@Daniel19527121) June 9, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)