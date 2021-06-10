scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Health workers in Odisha groom patients, pictures win hearts online

According to news agency ANI, in addition to their regular duties, it was health workers from MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur, in Odisha who went way beyond their duties to look after their patients.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 11:31:07 am
Odisha, Health workers grooming patients, Doctors groom patient, Good news, Positive news, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the pictures lauded the health workers for the gesture.

Healthcare workers at a hospital in Odisha have gone beyond their call of duty while attending to Covid patients. Images of them shaving a patient’s beard and braiding the hair of another have gone viral, earning them praise on social media.

“The healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital took a great initiative. They shaved the beard and braid the hair of COVID patients. They receive appreciation from all quarters. The state Chief Secretary also appreciated the selfless service. It is an inspiration for all healthcare workers. We advise other hospitals to start this initiative,” V Keerthi Vasan, Sub collector, Ganjam told news agency ANI.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the pictures lauded the health workers for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

(With inputs from ANI)

