‘Hats off to the blue angels’: PPE kit clad healthcare workers dance to ‘Namo Namo’ as Covid-19 patients cheer them on

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, healthcare workers are doing everything in their power to make their patients feel better during the grim times. From singing songs to doing dance numbers for patients, several videos on social media show the frontline workers going beyond their way to lift up people’s spirits.

Similarly, the latest video, which is now making rounds on the internet, shows a group of health care works singing the popular song “Namo Namo” from the movie ‘Kedarnath’.

The now-viral video features the PPE kit clad frontline workers signing the song, composed by Amit Trivedi in the Covid-19 ward as patients cheer for them. The composer himself shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “Praying for everyone’s quick recovery God Bless.”

Check it out here.

Praying for everyone’s quick recovery 🙏

God Bless https://t.co/bS8JLGKu15 — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) May 20, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 60,000 views with many showering words of appreciation for the doctors for their heartwarming gesture. Take a look at some reactions here:

Recently, four doctors, donning scrubs and face masks were seen breaking into a synchronised dance routine to “Seeti Maar” from Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Radhe’.