These relatable tweets about Saridon ban will leave you in splits

Friday, September 14, 2018
Central government banned a total of 329 fixed drug combinations (FDC) and Saridon is one of them. While people were happy 'unsafe' medicines were banned they were not thrilled about Saridon's inclusion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2018 10:50:42 pm
saridon, saridon banned, govt banned drugs, govt ban FDC, Health ministry banned fdc list, funny jokes, funny tweets, indian express, viral news Over 300 drugs were banned but it’s only Saridon whose demise gave everyone a headache! (Source: @PonnappaCartoon/ Twitter, file)
The Health Ministry recently banned a total of 329 fixed drug combinations (FDC) in a move to stop manufacturing and sale of many ‘unsafe’ medicines. The long list of drugs contains various antibiotics, painkillers and ointments that were quite popular among the masses. One such medicine that has been now banned is Saridon. Yes, India’s ‘favourite’ one-stop solution for headaches. And it seemed although netizens were happy that the central government took a stand to make health care better, everyone was not thrilled about saying goodbye to Saridon.

Soon, social media was flooded with sad messages and people wondering what option do they have now to get rid of irritating headaches. While some called for legalising marijuana, others took solace in sarcastic jokes and memes. Some even drew a cartoon to mark the occasion!

FDC means a combination of two or more drugs in a fixed dosage ratio. In July, an expert panel of the health ministry, after reviewing 349 fixed drug combinations (FDCs), had recommended that 343 of them should be “prohibited” and the remaining six should be “restricted or regulated”.

