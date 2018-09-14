These relatable tweets about Saridon ban will leave you in splits

Over 300 drugs were banned but it’s only Saridon whose demise gave everyone a headache! (Source: @PonnappaCartoon/ Twitter, file) Over 300 drugs were banned but it’s only Saridon whose demise gave everyone a headache! (Source: @PonnappaCartoon/ Twitter, file)

The Health Ministry recently banned a total of 329 fixed drug combinations (FDC) in a move to stop manufacturing and sale of many ‘unsafe’ medicines. The long list of drugs contains various antibiotics, painkillers and ointments that were quite popular among the masses. One such medicine that has been now banned is Saridon. Yes, India’s ‘favourite’ one-stop solution for headaches. And it seemed although netizens were happy that the central government took a stand to make health care better, everyone was not thrilled about saying goodbye to Saridon.

Soon, social media was flooded with sad messages and people wondering what option do they have now to get rid of irritating headaches. While some called for legalising marijuana, others took solace in sarcastic jokes and memes. Some even drew a cartoon to mark the occasion!

Ab iss headache ka koi cure nahi :( pic.twitter.com/P04h3Xm3XO — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 13, 2018

Need a new headache medicine to cure pain after watching Race 3. Please don’t make Race 4, because now Saridon is banned 😏 https://t.co/tuCvSkD6JK — Kumar Shankar Roy (@kumarsroy) September 14, 2018

Health Ministry banned #Saridon Got a headache just by thinking about not having one in future 🤕🤕 — Rueeta Athalye (@rueeta) September 14, 2018

Nearly 50% of Indian Population lost their MBBS Degree after Govt of India bans Saridon — Akshay Kanitkar (@akshaykanitkar) September 13, 2018

Govt. bans Saridon?? What the hell! Hey Govt! I am married for 25 years with 2 grown up children and a mother in law. What will I do?? At least legalise marijuana! — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 13, 2018

Govt. bans Saridon?? Shocking !!! Hey Govt! I am married, What will I do now ?? Please reconsider ! — Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) September 13, 2018

Saridon ban? WTF.

How will I survive life? — SG (@shrinivassg) September 13, 2018

#Saridon

No more instructions to us husband’s “Ajjii suno zara ek patta saridon bhi lete aana kkhatam ho gaya hai” — Vidit Popli (@vidit_popli) September 13, 2018

FDC means a combination of two or more drugs in a fixed dosage ratio. In July, an expert panel of the health ministry, after reviewing 349 fixed drug combinations (FDCs), had recommended that 343 of them should be “prohibited” and the remaining six should be “restricted or regulated”.

