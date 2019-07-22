Toggle Menu
Uttarakhand policeman risks life to save drowning man, netizens salute his braveryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/he-should-be-awarded-netizens-laud-uttarakhand-police-officer-for-saving-man-drowning-in-ganga-5841293/

Uttarakhand policeman risks life to save drowning man, netizens salute his bravery

"Salute to Uttarakhand Police for this brave effort. A drowning boy Vishal was saved. It takes a lot of courage to do something like this," read one of the many comments praising the Uttarakhand officer.

ganga, uttarakhand police, cop hailed as hero, cop ganga viral video, cop rescues drowning man, UK police, trending,
The video once tweeted, created quite some buzz online with many complimenting the officer for the brave act

A Uttarakhand police officer has received praise from netizens after a video showing him risking his life to save a man from drowning in the Ganga went viral. The official Twitter handle of Uttarakhand Police shared a video of the daring incident along with a caption describing it.

A Haryana resident, Vishal, had gone to take a dip at the Kangra Ghat in Haridwar. Suddenly, he lost balance and slipped into the river and in no time started drifting away from the shore due to the strong current.

ALSO READ | Youngsters help man suffering from dementia surf ‘one last time’, video leaves netizens emotional

As he was being carried away, the Uttarakhand police officer, Sunny, spotted the man and dived into the water to save him. Battling the strong current of the Ganga, the officer finally saved Vishal and brought him to the shore. Watch the video here:

The video created quite a buzz online, with many complimenting the officer for the brave act. “Salute to Uttarakhand Police for this brave effort. A drowning boy Vishal was saved. It takes a lot of courage to do something like this,” read one of the many comments praising the officer.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral video: This fusion of Shape of You and Urvashi Urvashi has netizens hooked
2 Youngsters help man suffering from dementia surf ‘one last time’, video leaves netizens emotional
3 ‘Golden Girl’, say netizens after Hima Das bags fifth gold medal of the month