HD Deve Gowda’s ‘yoga on bed’ pictures leave Twitterati inspired

As people across the world came together to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, there was one man who got social media’s thumbs up with his yoga moves — HD Deve Gowda. The octogenarian former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader’s pictures of performing yoga on his bed surfaced on the Internet and in no time, got Netizens going to town heartily making memes out of them. The former prime minister’s tenacious yoga moves were then re-shared and retweeted promptly on social media, especially Twitter. Not just that, he garnered quite a fan following on Twitter in a short while after his pictures doing yoga splashed all over social media.

So much so, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to join the #InternationalYogaDay buzz with a picture of Gowda.

Check out some of the responses Gowda’s Yoga session garnered on social media meanwhile.

My whole khandan when i sleep till 1PM

“Dekho kaise behosh so rha hai 1 baje tak” pic.twitter.com/qZIGZ9PZdx — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) June 21, 2018

Family members at my place on result day. pic.twitter.com/rNilwpJPxx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 21, 2018

Minus the photographers, this is me on World Yoga Day (and in fact every day) Thank you Deve Gowda ji for making me feel less guilty now. pic.twitter.com/iLMaRifArK — Arun Panicker (@panix68) June 21, 2018

Yoga. World vs Deve Gowda style. No wonder HD refused to take PM’s fitness challenge. :) pic.twitter.com/F5pj9kLRzl — Manish K Tyagi (@KnottyCommander) June 22, 2018

Deve Gowda on #WorldYogaDay is my new spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/7L0ZQN4kJn — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 21, 2018

Reportedly, he has been doing Yoga for many years now and has even been invited by organisations to their Yoga Day events.

