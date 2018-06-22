Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

HD Deve Gowda’s ‘yoga on bed’ pictures leave Twitterati inspired

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's tenacious yoga moves were then reshared and retweeted promptly on social media, especially Twitter, with many even declaring Gowda their "spirit animal".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2018 3:44:05 pm
deve gowda, HD deve gowda yoga, Deve Gowda Yoga funny, deve Gowda yoga pics, Deve Gowda Yoga pictures funny, Deve Gowda Yoga Trending Funny, Deve Gowda Yoga funny pics, Deve Gowda funny photos doing yoga viral, Indian express, Indian express news HD Deve Gowda garnered quite a fan following on Twitter in a short while after his pictures doing yoga splashed all over social media.

As people across the world came together to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, there was one man who got social media’s thumbs up with his yoga moves — HD Deve Gowda. The octogenarian former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader’s pictures of performing yoga on his bed surfaced on the Internet and in no time, got Netizens going to town heartily making memes out of them. The former prime minister’s tenacious yoga moves were then re-shared and retweeted promptly on social media, especially Twitter. Not just that, he garnered quite a fan following on Twitter in a short while after his pictures doing yoga splashed all over social media.

So much so, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to join the #InternationalYogaDay buzz with a picture of Gowda.

Check out some of the responses Gowda’s Yoga session garnered on social media meanwhile.

Reportedly, he has been doing Yoga for many years now and has even been invited by organisations to their Yoga Day events.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now