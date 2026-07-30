‘We want a hike’: HCL employees’ chant during 50th anniversary concert goes viral

The Chennai event was part of a series of concerts organised by HCL across different cities to commemorate its 50th anniversary (Photo: @devops_nk/X)

A video from HCL Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Chennai has gone viral after employees were heard asking for a salary raise during an event with C Vijayakumar, the company’s CEO and managing director.

The video begins with a large image of CMD C Vijayakumar on the screen, then cuts to him walking onto the stage. Moments later, as the CEO greets those gathered at the event, a section of employees can be heard repeatedly chanting, “We want a hike”

HCL has not publicly responded to the viral video.

The Chennai event was part of a series of concerts organised by HCL across different cities to commemorate its 50th anniversary. The celebration included a private concert for employees featuring musician Anirudh Ravichander.