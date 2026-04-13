Watch: Arijit Singh performs at HCL’s 50th anniversary event, employees get free metro ride

Indian IT giant HCL Group celebrated its 50th anniversary by surprising its employees with a live concert featuring singer Arijit Singh Saturday. The invite-only celebration was held for HCLTech employees.

Videos from the celebrations have since gone viral, capturing the singer performing some of his popular Bollywood songs to an energetic crowd of employees. Sharing an Instagram Reel, a user wrote. “Level hi alag hai boss. Feel, voice, vibe – sab next level.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhas Nigam/ Dr. Sakshi Nigam 🧿 (@spoonofflavours)

The company’s billionaire founder, Shiv Nadar, was present at the event. In a viral video, he was seen in a wheelchair, surrounded by children, waving to the audience as attendees applauded. “Shiv Nadar ji: 50 years of excellence,” a user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Verma (@rrss_officials)

Beyond the concert experience, HCLTech ensured employees had a smooth journey home. According to employee Ayush Singh, the company coordinated with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to extend metro services for the night.

DISCLAIMER: This story celebrates a corporate milestone and includes social media-sourced content that has not been independently verified; it is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Singh revealed that staff members were able to travel for free on the Delhi Metro after the event. Metro services were reportedly extended until 12.30 am exclusively for HCL employees, who could access the system without tickets by simply showing their company ID cards at entry points.

“These are all HCL employees and we have free entry and Metro access till 12:30. Like this is unbelievable, itni expectations nahi thi meri HCL se (I did not have this expectation from HCL),” he said in the Reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Singh (@hii_itss_ayush)

HCL Group was founded in 1976 by eight engineers led by Shiv Nadar.