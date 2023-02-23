scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
‘Marketing Level Ultra Pro Max’: Video of a hawker advertising his goods impresses netizens

The now-viral video of a street hawker’s innovative advertising style was shared by an IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

Street vendor’s innovative advertising style
The best advertisement for any product is when its quality and reliability are showcased and a street vendor has caught onto this philosophy.

An undated video, where he parades his products while showing how unbreakable they are, is going viral. In the clip, the vendor slams two plastic tubs on the ground and then against each other to show their durability. Behind him, another person carries a load of fresh goods on a rickshaw and calls attention to potential customers.

ALSO READ |Amazon sells a plastic bucket for whopping Rs 25999, netizens shocked to see it’s sold out

This unique selling tactic was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Tuesday. While sharing the 15-second clip, Kabra wrote, “#Marketing Level – Ultra Pro Max +++ 😅”. It is unclear where and when this video was taken.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Mind blowing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”. Another person wrote, “This is the best strategy if you have a good product, he is effectively showcasing its USP.”

In April last year, an entertaining promotional style of a lemonade seller had gone viral. In the video, a Sikh lemonade seller tries to catch the attention of people by singing jingles as he prepares a drink of lemon soda. In the video, the lemonade seller talks about the qualities of his drink in a mix of Hindi, English, and Punjabi. He flamboyantly claims that after drinking his lemonade people will not get thirsty for nine days.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 09:34 IST
Congress denied Leader of Opposition post in Gujarat Assembly

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
