‘Having our finger in every π’, UP Police tweets on Mathematics Day

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police joined the International Day of Mathematics celebrations by posting a pun-laden tweet.

The UP Police tweet has garnered over 300 likes since it was posted.

The law enforcement agency wrote in their tweet, “Having our finger in every π & squaring several circles, we constant(ly) strive to add + value to our services, subtracting – sorrows & multiplying × happiness! #MathematicsDay #piday2022 #PiDay”.

Internationally, March 14 is celebrated as International Day of Mathematics or Pi Day as the date, which is written as 3/14 in many countries resembles the value of pi. However, in India the National Mathematics Day is held on December 22, to mark the birth anniversary of India’s famed mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day was first marked in 2012 by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to commemorate Ramanujan’s 125th birth anniversary.

This year, the theme of International Day of Mathematics was “Mathematics Unites”.

India has no dearth maths enthusiasts. One of them is Hyderabad resident Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who holds four world records and 50 Limca records for his skills in solving complex mathematical problems in minimum time. Due to his incredible talent, he is known as the ‘Usain Bolt of mathematics’.

However, not all Indian are fond of maths. Several desi netizens routinely share their struggles with maths on Twitter with hilarious memes.