Have you tried Dosa with non-veg curry? Answers to this question has left Indian Twitterati salivating

While some argued it was a pretty common or natural food combination for them, other sarcastically wrote, "That's how it's supposed to be eaten". And as the tweet went viral, many suggested, the question should actually have been, "How many here HAVEN'T?"

There is a world beyond the regular Dosa Samabar combination and you might be pretty delighted! (Source: Thinkstock images)

Idli and Dosa are probably India’s favourite breakfast option. The vegetarian simple foods are cherished by all across India but beyond a few alterations with cheese and butter perhaps, many have not tried to eat the dish without its traditional combinations with chutneys. One intrigued user on Twitter recently asked if anyone has ever tried to eat the humble dosa with any non-vegetarian option and received an overwhelming response online.

Twitter user @goonerblues kick-started a tasty discussion on the microblogging site after he asked, “How many of you here have tried Dosa with beef curry or any other non-veg dishes?”

The tweet got a thundering response online and started a serious gastronomical discussion, with dosa lovers from around the country sharing their favourite meaty combination. While some argued it was a pretty common or natural food combination for them, other sarcastically wrote, “That’s how it’s supposed to be eaten”.

While some shared their preferred combo, others listed places where non-veg dosa is a reality and can be ordered at an eatery! Naturally, the excitement and the buzz surrounding the tweet has led to a delicious affair on Twitterverse, leaving many salivating online. Many who hadn’t tried the combination beyond the vegetarian one are now intrigued and can’t wait to experience it. And as the tweet went viral, many suggested, the question should actually have been, “How many here HAVEN’T?”

Have you tried dosa with a non-veg dish before?

