Have you tried Dosa with non-veg curry? Answers to this question has left Indian Twitterati salivating

Idli and Dosa are probably India’s favourite breakfast option. The vegetarian simple foods are cherished by all across India but beyond a few alterations with cheese and butter perhaps, many have not tried to eat the dish without its traditional combinations with chutneys. One intrigued user on Twitter recently asked if anyone has ever tried to eat the humble dosa with any non-vegetarian option and received an overwhelming response online.

Twitter user @goonerblues kick-started a tasty discussion on the microblogging site after he asked, “How many of you here have tried Dosa with beef curry or any other non-veg dishes?”

How many of you here have tried Dosa with beef curry or any other non veg dishes? — Weed (@goonerblues) February 11, 2019

The tweet got a thundering response online and started a serious gastronomical discussion, with dosa lovers from around the country sharing their favourite meaty combination. While some argued it was a pretty common or natural food combination for them, other sarcastically wrote, “That’s how it’s supposed to be eaten”.

While some shared their preferred combo, others listed places where non-veg dosa is a reality and can be ordered at an eatery! Naturally, the excitement and the buzz surrounding the tweet has led to a delicious affair on Twitterverse, leaving many salivating online. Many who hadn’t tried the combination beyond the vegetarian one are now intrigued and can’t wait to experience it. And as the tweet went viral, many suggested, the question should actually have been, “How many here HAVEN’T?”

Even though I am vegetarian, this makes me want to visit Kerala on my next trip to India. https://t.co/QAwG67L67K — Nita Ghei (@NitaGhei) February 12, 2019

I’m half Mallu and half Tamil. Dosa with beef curry is basically what I am. But dosa with ANY non veg curry is 💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/IbRjJKa0h6 — Catthew (@LilMissMathew) February 12, 2019

* Dosa with beef curry.

* Dosa with chicken curry.

* Dosa with fish curry.

* Dosa with crab masala.

* Dosa with mussels roast.

* Dosa with mutton curry. https://t.co/rmjj3zve8i — V (@milcom_) February 12, 2019

I have tried all below combination

Puttu. Fish Curry

Dosa. Chicken ”

Idiyappam Mutton ”

Chappathi Beef ”

Puri Pork”

Idly Sambhar

Paratha Chutney https://t.co/WDtSauvL2l — MATTS™ (@MATTSMATTS) February 12, 2019

*raises hand* And now my mouth is watering, thanks very much. https://t.co/UXkvjFr8p9 — Payal Dhar (@payaldhar) February 12, 2019

Dosa with beef fry. Not curry. https://t.co/ixauKWCWBB — Indrani Bagchi (@horror06) February 12, 2019

Dosa with fish, beef, crabs, pork, duck. Goes like a dream with it all. PS: chicken doesn’t count as meat really. — Goutham (@Zbeeblebrox_42) February 12, 2019

Who eats dosa with chutney.🙄 https://t.co/CbjvVlbJPY — BeeGee (@joBeeGeorgeous) February 12, 2019

That’s how it’s supposed to be eaten 😁

I https://t.co/34dueuKN0l — کاویری (@ikaveri) February 11, 2019

Dosa can be eaten with vegetables too? 😜 https://t.co/I7lu2ZqUVX — Syed Ashraf Ali Khan (@brumbyoz) February 11, 2019

I used to eat regularly in a small Tamil eatery in Bombay, where they used to make motta-dosa, they’d pour a egg into the center of the dosa, like how you make half-boiled egg. I never could muster the courage to try it, but it was quite popular. — Discourse Hacker (@Shudraism) February 11, 2019

Very common in Tamil homes. Not beef but mutton or fish curry — R Saroja ‏‎سروجا (@rsaroja70) February 11, 2019

We get Chicken Dosa in Bangalore. Empire, Imperial etc https://t.co/o55cxkB0My — Hypocrisy Watch (منافقت پر نظر) (@bigotry_watch) February 11, 2019

Other than chutney at breakfast, all my dosas are with red meat dishes. That’s a given. — Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) February 11, 2019

Dosa and fiery (red) fish curry! My strange combination. Even today I was craving for it! I’ve also had Ney roast and butter chicken 😃😃😄 — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) February 11, 2019

Keema Dosa, Really delicious. — Aslam Hussain (@AslamHuss) February 11, 2019

Have you tried dosa with a non-veg dish before?