Hashtag #earthquakeindelhi trends on Twitter as people feel tremors

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal Wednesday morning and its tremors were felt in India as well. While no casualties were reported in India, many people took to social media to ask others whether they felt the tremors. The hashtags #earthquake and #earthquakeindelhi have been trending on Twitter with many people posting memes on how people behave when a quake occurs.

Instead of rushing out of homes or adopting safety precautions, people have become habituated to checking social media to get updates on the quake. Netizens flooded Twitter to ask others if they also felt the tremors. The earthquake was recorded at 2.12 am with its epicentre at the Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in Nepal, according to the National Seismological Centre.

As is also usual, many netizens posted memes related to the earthquake and the situation of Delhiites right now.

While no casualties have been reported in India, six people died and five others are reportedly injured in the Himalayan nation. The six deaths in Nepal were caused by a house collapse, according to PTI.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that relief and rescue operations have been ordered in the aftermath of the quake.

“Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centered in the Khaptad region of Far West. Also, I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two earthquakes were reported earlier with the same epicentre. While one was of 5.7 magnitude at 9.07 pm, the other recorded 4.1 magnitude at 9.56 pm, said a PTI report citing data from the Seismological Centre.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.