‘Euro matches vs sleep cycle’: Haseen Dillruba scene triggers viral memes

When any new movie releases, there are high chances some of its scenes are going to be fodder for memes, and Netflix’s Haseen Dillruba is no different. Ever since it was released on the streaming platform last week, it has managed to create a buzz among desi memers. One particular scene featuring all the three lead actors — Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane — has now gone viral.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, at first glance Haseen Dillruba seems like a pulpy small-town crime-of-passion tale, and has received mixed reviews. Meme-makers, however, are united in embracing its many scenes.

While many scenes featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey have become a top pick for creative posts, one particular scene which features the duo with Harshvardhan Rane has taken over Twitter and Instagram now. The scene, which perfectly captures the tension between the lead actors, shows that Rishu Saxena (Vikrant Massey) is shocked to see his wife Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) in the arms of Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane).

Netizens are using the scene from ‘Phisal Jaa Tu’ song from the film where romance between Pannu and Rane’s characters is blossoming, to sum up their emotions when often people ignore one thing for another.

Check out some of the popular memes from the latest template here:

Haseena Dilruba x Money Heist pic.twitter.com/dNJ8rnZfBA — divyansh (@asadharan_bacha) July 8, 2021

No one

My books and lockdown to me pic.twitter.com/jrcjSry4d7 — Avika (@chyra_rishma) July 9, 2021

When the traffic police lets us go after taking the fine for exceeding speed limit while riding bike pic.twitter.com/hjq6wUxamx — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) July 7, 2021

#HaseenDillruba

When your friend says something In front of your parents that they weren’t supposed to know pic.twitter.com/RkCgLg3kEy — Yeah Me (@27jynt) July 7, 2021

#HaseenDillruba

when friend eats the last slice of pizza Me:- pic.twitter.com/JVqqmox8s7 — Jolly🤣 (@ijoooolly) July 7, 2021