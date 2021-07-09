‘Euro matches vs sleep cycle’: Haseen Dillruba scene triggers viral memes

July 9, 2021 1:36:06 pm
When any new movie releases, there are high chances some of its scenes are going to be fodder for memes, and Netflix’s Haseen Dillruba is no different. Ever since it was released on the streaming platform last week, it has managed to create a buzz among desi memers. One particular scene featuring all the three lead actors — Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane — has now gone viral.
Directed by Vinil Mathew, at first glance Haseen Dillruba seems like a pulpy small-town crime-of-passion tale, and has received mixed reviews. Meme-makers, however, are united in embracing its many scenes.
While many scenes featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey have become a top pick for creative posts, one particular scene which features the duo with Harshvardhan Rane has taken over Twitter and Instagram now. The scene, which perfectly captures the tension between the lead actors, shows that Rishu Saxena (Vikrant Massey) is shocked to see his wife Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) in the arms of Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane).
Netizens are using the scene from ‘Phisal Jaa Tu’ song from the film where romance between Pannu and Rane’s characters is blossoming, to sum up their emotions when often people ignore one thing for another.
Check out some of the popular memes from the latest template here:
#HaseenDillruba #haseenadilrubameme @taapsee pic.twitter.com/WDVSqC5fuQ
— Arsal (@_Arsal_Ahad) July 8, 2021
Tag that Friend 🤣
.
.
📍Available On : Netflix
.
.
Drop a 🔥 for this amazing series and if you love our content then do retweet it 🌸
.
.
Hashtags :#NetflixIndia #Netflix #NetflixandChill #HaseenDillruba #VikrantMassey #TaapseePannu #LoveStory #Breakup #Memes #StoryKing🥸 pic.twitter.com/i1byst3Tv7
— ◆ ѕтσяукιиg ◆ (@storyking__) July 8, 2021
it is what it is 🤷♂️#EURO2020 #HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/VVVMEkYgKT
— 🎧🎶Vishu. (@VigourOf_Wenger) July 8, 2021
#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/iJ8Beto0aq
— Divyansh Sharma (@shrmajii) July 8, 2021
#HaseenDillruba
Story of my life 😣😣 pic.twitter.com/DBlVnfrVRl
— 마륵 타망😷😷 (@_Marktamang) July 8, 2021
— 마륵 타망😷😷 (@_Marktamang) July 8, 2021
ALWAYS #HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/llqbZh5dbq
— K A P I S H 🌻 (@wthkapishh) July 7, 2021
#HaseenDillruba ft . college life : pic.twitter.com/3HuPTgo05L
— Prakash Teaworry ⚕️ (@Pracas_m) July 8, 2021
Today’s Sad reality :(
#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/1zHS6lCj1R
— Rushikesh (@datingchaos) July 7, 2021
Haseena Dilruba x Money Heist pic.twitter.com/dNJ8rnZfBA
— divyansh (@asadharan_bacha) July 8, 2021
#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/oiDgQugHn6
— Rehaan ツ 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticomega) July 7, 2021
No one
My books and lockdown to me pic.twitter.com/jrcjSry4d7
— Avika (@chyra_rishma) July 9, 2021
#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/jUhw43nyZC
— PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) July 7, 2021
Based on true events!!#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/cNrnRxplQf
— . (@MemewalaS) July 7, 2021
Open full image… pic.twitter.com/0QCD6tdlHx
— the_thor (@Asgardsking431) July 8, 2021
Nobody:
Salman Khan in Tere Naam: pic.twitter.com/y98ZQLzypO
— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 8, 2021
When the traffic police lets us go after taking the fine for exceeding speed limit while riding bike pic.twitter.com/hjq6wUxamx
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) July 7, 2021
#HaseenDillruba
When your friend says something In front of your parents that they weren’t supposed to know pic.twitter.com/RkCgLg3kEy
— Yeah Me (@27jynt) July 7, 2021
#HaseenDillruba
when friend eats the last slice of pizza
Me:- pic.twitter.com/JVqqmox8s7
— Jolly🤣 (@ijoooolly) July 7, 2021
Music lover to Tonny Kakkar after listening to his songs pic.twitter.com/jhKlMRObfG
— Tanmay Sinha🖤 (@tanmaysinha__) July 8, 2021
