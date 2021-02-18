Watch: Haryana woman escapes unhurt after getting trapped under moving train

In the video, the woman can be seen lying motionless between the tracks as the trained passed over her. Onlookers were seen helping the woman stand on her feet after the train left the station.

A woman from Haryana saved herself from getting run over by a train by lying low on the railway track as the locomotive passed over her. A video of her lucky escape is now making rounds on the internet.

The incident took place in Rohtak district of Haryana.

According to news agency ANI, the woman allegedly tried to cross the tracks by crawling between the wagon wheels of a stationary goods train. However, the woman ended up getting trapped below as the train suddenly began to move.

In the video, the woman can be seen lying motionless between the tracks as the trained passed over her. Onlookers were seen helping the woman stand on her feet after the train left the station.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A woman saved her life by lying down on a railway track in Haryana’s Rohtak after she got trapped beneath a moving train. The train was earlier on standby, awaiting a signal. She allegedly tried to cross it by going under when the train began to move suddenly (17.02) pic.twitter.com/kkuY1jtihm — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

