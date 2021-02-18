scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Haryana woman escapes unhurt after getting trapped under moving train

The woman allegedly tried to cross the tracks by crawling between the wagon wheels of a stationary goods train. However, the woman ended up getting trapped below as the train suddenly began to move.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 11:41:25 am
Haryana, Woman escape moving train, Woman trapped under moving train, Woman escape moving train viral video, Woman under moving train escape, Viral video, Woman lucky escape Haryana viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsIn the video, the woman can be seen lying motionless between the tracks as the trained passed over her. Onlookers were seen helping the woman stand on her feet after the train left the station.

A woman from Haryana saved herself from getting run over by a train by lying low on the railway track as the locomotive passed over her. A video of her lucky escape is now making rounds on the internet.

The incident took place in Rohtak district of Haryana.

According to news agency ANI, the woman allegedly tried to cross the tracks by crawling between the wagon wheels of a stationary goods train. However, the woman ended up getting trapped below as the train suddenly began to move.

In the video, the woman can be seen lying motionless between the tracks as the trained passed over her. Onlookers were seen helping the woman stand on her feet after the train left the station.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement