Viral Video: Haryana school girl wins hearts online after ‘reporting’ on waterlogging

A viral video of a young school girl reporting waterlogging in her area after heavy rainfall has left many netizens impressed. Tweeted by a user Chiguru Prashanth, the clip features an unidentified girl walking on a flooded street while informing her “viewers” about the situation in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

“In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar. No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!” read the post by Prashanth.

Watch the video here:

“As you can see, the water is flowing at a very fast speed and even I am not able to walk properly,” the little girl can be heard saying in the video. She then goes on to point towards a flooded home and inform that the residents are using cement bags to prevent water from flowing in. Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many praising the little girl for her “reporting”.

Earlier this year, a Kashmiri teen girl had become an overnight sensation after ‘reporting’ on snowfall.