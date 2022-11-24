scorecardresearch
Shahi Paneer at Rs 8, Dal Makhni at Rs 5; Haryana restaurant’s bill from 1985 goes viral again

A restaurant in Haryana named Lazeez had shared the vintage bill of their outlet on Facebook in 2013.

Shahi Paneer at Rs 8, Dal Makhni at Rs 5, Haryana restaurant, Lazeez, old bill, vintage, inflation, old rates, dhaba, cheap rates, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA restaurant in Haryana named Lazeez had shared the vintage bill of their outlet.

You must have heard your parents say that they used to eat out in a restaurant for only a few bucks or watch a movie in a theatre for as low as Rs 5. Those prices sound unbelievable but inflation gradually affects prices in such a way that if you compare the price of something today to what it used to cost 10 years ago, it would leave you surprised as well.

Something similar happened as a restaurant bill from the year 1985 went viral again. A restaurant called Lazeez in Haryana’s Hisar had shared a post on Facebook in 2013 showing how much a meal cost in 1985. The bill shows Shahi Paneer being priced at Rs 8 and a bowl of Dal Makhni costing only Rs 5. A bowl of Raita cost only Rs 5 and nine rotis cost Rs 6.30. After tax, which was only Rs 2, the whole meal cost Rs 26.30 in the bill dated December 20, 1985.

The restaurant shared the vintage bill of their restaurant on Facebook in August 2013 and the post is now going viral again.

See the post below:

“At that time. even this amount was a tight budget. Just see there is no soup, starters or dessert,” commented a user. “Assuming average annual inflation of 10 percent, the prices look right about considering it is 37 years ago.. 12 percent annual interest on 8 rupees will get to 530 rupees.. that’s for the panner curry,” said another. A third wrote, “In that time salary might be 500 rupees per month.”

