‘Jang abhi jaari hai, MSP Ki baari hai’: Haryana couple’s wedding invitation goes viral

When it comes to Indian weddings, most associate it with just fun and extravaganza. However, in recent times, couples haven’t shied away from using the occasion for sending out political messages. Now, a Haryana couple’s wedding invitation is going viral for demanding a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Pradeep Kaliramana, a resident of Bushan village in Teh Tosham, Bhiwani district, is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Kavita on February 9. However, his wedding has already created a huge buzz online, after the wedding card went viral. A message on the invitation card read: “Jang abhi jaari hai, MSP ki baari hai (The battle is still on, now the fight is for MSP)”.

Apart from this, the invitation card also has other messages like ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan’ (Hail the soldier and the farmer!). It also carries a tractor symbol with a banner that reads: ‘No Farmers, No Food’.

Even though the farmers’ protest ended last year, the couple believes that the messages remain extremely relevant now. “Although most people think that the protest ended and see it as a victory for farmers, this is far from the truth. We are still fighting for many important causes. Until the MSP issue is resolved, it really doesn’t feel like a win,” Pradeep, the groom-to-be, told indianexpress.com over phone.

The couple is all set to tie the knot in their village on February 9 (Photo credit: Pradeep Kaliramana) The couple is all set to tie the knot in their village on February 9 (Photo credit: Pradeep Kaliramana)

“From Day 1, we have been demanding a law to implement MSP. So this remains relevant now even though people may think that farmers are just happy with the fact that the laws were repealed. Through our wedding card, we want to remind people that the movement is still ongoing, even if we aren’t sitting at a dharna now,” he added.

Pradeep, however, pointed out that he had no idea that the cards would go viral. “Once the draft was finalised and I showed it to some of our union leaders for approval, I shared it in some of our protest groups on WhatsApp. My guess is it must have started to spread from there. I personally didn’t share the card on any online forum,” he added.

Pradeep further said that both the families come from a farming background and he was actively involved in the protests against the farm laws. So, the idea to print the messages on the invitation card came naturally to him, he added. “I am glad that the card has viral. More people will be aware that all our demands have not been met,” he said.

Late last year, the farmers officially lifted the dharna and returned home after the laws were repealed. But even after the Parliament approved the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the farmers’ unions have been urging the Centre to decide on their other demands as well, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

This is not the first time that a Haryana couple decided to use their wedding card to share in support of the farmers’ protest. In February last year, slogans like “no farmers, no food” and photos of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram or freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were printed on invitation cards during the wedding season.