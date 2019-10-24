Haryana assembly poll results inspire memes on JJP and Dushyant Chautala

Even as the BJP and Congress ran neck-and-neck in the results of the Haryana assembly polls, it became clear that Dushyant Chautala and the Jannnayak Janta Party (JJP) would play an important role in the formation of the next government.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar was summoned in New Delhi to the party headquarters while Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala resigned as the trends of the results emerged and showed that neither BJP nor Congress will get a majority in the 90-member assembly. (Live updates of the Haryana election results here)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to all opposition parties in the state to unite to keep BJP at bay. But on social media, people came up with jokes and memes about how the JJP and Chautala had stolen the other parties’ thunder on the day of the results. People also tried to imagine how victorious independent candidates in the state must be feeling.

Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media:

#HaryanaAssemblyPolls Advertising Dushyant Chautala, JJP right now be like: pic.twitter.com/trCWOMP76u — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 24, 2019

Dushyant chautala after watching results in haryana #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/xK6fYfWpAw — shailendra sisodiya (@spsisodiya45) October 24, 2019

JJP is looking forward to Dhanteras Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/ALlmz2hngx — Sourav Sahana/ সৌরভ সাহানা (@Souravert) October 24, 2019

JJP and independent candidates right now: #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/dYVUOse8dg — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) October 24, 2019

Amit Shah after watching number of total seats won by Independent Candidates #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hK1DVGCeNz — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) October 24, 2019

JJP to Congress for CM Post#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/GAgvYhjhyd — Vikas Shukla (@Iamshuklavikas) October 24, 2019

In the 2014 state polls, the BJP had won 47 seats while the Congress had won 15. The INLD had won 19 seats in 2014 but has been wiped out in this election.