Haryana assembly poll results inspire memes on JJP and Dushyant Chautala

As JJP and Chautala is stealing all the thunder on result day, netizens can't stop cracking jokes and sharing memes how JJP party member and winning independent candidates might feel.

Dushyant Chautala and his Jannnayak Janta Party (JJP) is currently not only reigning election results but also trends online.

Even as the BJP and Congress ran neck-and-neck in the results of the Haryana assembly polls, it became clear that Dushyant Chautala and the Jannnayak Janta Party (JJP) would play an important role in the formation of the next government.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar was summoned in New Delhi to the party headquarters while Haryana BJP chief Subash Barala resigned as the trends of the results emerged and showed that neither BJP nor Congress will get a majority in the 90-member assembly. (Live updates of the Haryana election results here)

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to all opposition parties in the state to unite to keep BJP at bay. But on social media, people came up with jokes and memes about how the JJP and Chautala had stolen the other parties’ thunder on the day of the results. People also tried to imagine how victorious independent candidates in the state must be feeling.

Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media:

In the 2014 state polls, the BJP had won 47 seats while the Congress had won 15. The INLD had won 19 seats in 2014 but has been wiped out in this election.

