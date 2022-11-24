Harsha Bhogle serves ‘revenge’ to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in ODI series promo

The New Zealand cricket team has proved to be India’s nemesis when it comes to ICC tournaments. The Men in Blue have failed to defeat the Kiwis as they knocked them out of the 2021 T20 World Cup, beat them in the World Test Championship final last year and the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Now a three-match ODI series between the two countries is set to begin from Friday and the tournament’s broadcast partner Amazon Prime has shared a promo video featuring commentator Harsha Bhogle and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

In the video, Bhogle takes “revenge” on Williamson for the past defeats by serving him some hot Indian dishes that are too spicy. The clip begins with Kane and Bhogle sitting down for a meal. “I’ve got a treat for you from the Indian fans. An authentic three course meal,” Bhogle says to Kane.

First, he serves him Chicken Tikka for beating India at the 2019 World Cup. Kane is seen sweating profusely after taking a bite. Then he is served Momos in Naga Sauce for beating India in the World Test Championship finals last year. At the end, he is served Vindaloo for knocking India out of last year’s T20 World Cup. “I didn’t knew winning could hurt so much,” Williamson says to Bhogle. India beat New Zealand in the three-match T20 series 1-0 after the final match was called off due to rain at Napier.

Watch the video below:

However, netizens did not take the clip light-heartedly. “Stop portraying everything as Revenge..That word losses its value if u use it frequently,” commented a Twitter user. “He’s taking revenge of the World Cup in a Bilateral..!!”, said another.