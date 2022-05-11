scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor calls buying pre-owned Lamborghini ‘sad reality’ of his life, netizens react with memes

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in an recent interview said that he wants to live the luxurious life but it is difficult to afford that while doing 'arthouse films'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 5:51:46 pm
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sad reality, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor pre owned car, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor lamborghini memes, bolly starkids struggles, indian expressThe Thar actor's comments reminded many of Ananya Panday's meme-worthy line.

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is anything but ephemeral. And as star kids come out to talk about their “struggles”, the public has always come back with their own comments. Latest in the long exhaustive is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who ended up being trolled after recently opening up about his “sad reality”.

The young actor, who is currently enjoying the limelight for his latest Netflix film, Thar, which also stars his father Anil Kapoor explained how he is not as pampered as people believe how he has struggled to pay for his expenses. In an interview with Mashable India, the 31-year-old actor said, “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong.”

He continued saying: “I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one.” The Mirzya star also candidly admitted his desire to own a Lamborghini but will have to settle with pre-owned cars as that will cost him around Rs 1 crore. He said for newer models, he would have to shell out around Rs 3 crore.

The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor said that while his parents don’t cover his day-to-day expenses, they stand by him when he needs them to.

Soon, snippet of the interview went viral and his honest confessions become a butt of all jokes on social media. While some were reminded of the famous incident when Ananya Panday became a fodder of memes for saying “Main ne bahut struggle kiya hai”, others joked they wanted his kind of financial difficulties.

With hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes poking fun at the actor, netizens can’t keep clam. Check out some of the reactions here:

