Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor calls buying pre-owned Lamborghini ‘sad reality’ of his life, netizens react with memes

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is anything but ephemeral. And as star kids come out to talk about their “struggles”, the public has always come back with their own comments. Latest in the long exhaustive is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who ended up being trolled after recently opening up about his “sad reality”.

The young actor, who is currently enjoying the limelight for his latest Netflix film, Thar, which also stars his father Anil Kapoor explained how he is not as pampered as people believe how he has struggled to pay for his expenses. In an interview with Mashable India, the 31-year-old actor said, “I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong.”

He continued saying: “I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It’s the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don’t think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one.” The Mirzya star also candidly admitted his desire to own a Lamborghini but will have to settle with pre-owned cars as that will cost him around Rs 1 crore. He said for newer models, he would have to shell out around Rs 3 crore.

The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor said that while his parents don’t cover his day-to-day expenses, they stand by him when he needs them to.

Soon, snippet of the interview went viral and his honest confessions become a butt of all jokes on social media. While some were reminded of the famous incident when Ananya Panday became a fodder of memes for saying “Main ne bahut struggle kiya hai”, others joked they wanted his kind of financial difficulties.

With hilarious memes and sarcastic jokes poking fun at the actor, netizens can’t keep clam. Check out some of the reactions here:

Not sad but Harsh Reality. — Less Evidence (@LessEvidence) May 10, 2022

Bhagwan aisi gareebi sabko de — Eshwar (@notagod123) May 11, 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a legend 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bf8IhzEVx — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎ راہول (@rdalwale) May 10, 2022

Ananya Pandey would be so proud pic.twitter.com/ybTDE9sQKr — Khan Meraj (@KhanMer09352299) May 10, 2022

Harsh be like pic.twitter.com/ZNcjoQlWb3 — Lord Morningwood (@dangertoon) May 11, 2022

Strugglers who go to auditions on 125cc bikes reading this pic.twitter.com/hiyVUvCcjk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 10, 2022

If ‘Struggle’ had a voice…. pic.twitter.com/iz2h2XwMKq — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 10, 2022

but the real pain is that he doesn’t have Lambo to drive wearing all those shoes 👟 I can feel his pain 😞 — LMAO (@HinduNationlist) May 10, 2022

I empathise with this Kapoor. When I was a kid my parents 1st gave a Pre owned bicycle to me — arifasfi (@arifasfi1) May 11, 2022