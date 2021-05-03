Harsh Goenka’s post on ‘Lessons from Anand Mahindra’ wins hearts online

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over two thousand likes.

Businessperson Harsh Goenka recently shared on Twitter some lessons he learnt from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and the post quickly went viral.

Taking to the microblogging site, Goenka’s list included “Keep up with changing times”, “Be a people’s person”,” The past is a lesson, not a life sentence,” “Focus on sustainability”, among many others.

“Lessons from Anand Mahindra”, the business tycoon wrote, before listing out eight things he learned from Mahindra.

Take a look here:

Lessons from Anand Mahindra: 1 Don’t hold on to a bad idea

2 Carefully observe your setbacks

3 Adopt a startup mindset

4 Keep up with changing times

5 Be a people’s person

6 Find a place in the customer’s mind

7 The past is a lesson, not a life sentence

8 Focus on sustainability — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 2, 2021

