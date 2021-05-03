scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Harsh Goenka’s post on ‘Lessons from Anand Mahindra’ wins hearts online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 4:40:31 pm
Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra , Harsh Goenka lessons from Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over two thousand likes.

Businessperson Harsh Goenka recently shared on Twitter some lessons he learnt from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and the post quickly went viral.

Taking to the microblogging site, Goenka’s list included “Keep up with changing times”, “Be a people’s person”,” The past is a lesson, not a life sentence,” “Focus on sustainability”, among many others.

“Lessons from Anand Mahindra”, the business tycoon wrote, before listing out eight things he learned from Mahindra.

Take a look here:

Many replied to the post with words of appreciation. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

