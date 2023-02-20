scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Harsh Goenka shares video of snake-shaped shoes. Reactions are hilarious

Many Twitter users jokingly rechristened the shoes as ‘Snakers’ or Snikes.

snake hood shoes
Listen to this article
Harsh Goenka shares video of snake-shaped shoes. Reactions are hilarious
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Over the years, as shoes have become a mainstream fashion item they have also become more and more absurd in terms of design. On Sunday, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video that showed a person wearing shoes designed with a very realistic-looking snake hood.

While sharing this video, Goenka prompted his 1.7 million Twitter followers to suggest a caption for this video.

ALSO READ |What do SHOES say about YOU? This viral thread tells us

In the comments, people came up with many witty puns. Some of the replies to Goenka’s prompt were: Ssssneakers (a pun on sneakers), Snike (after popular footwear brand Nike), Na(a)gpuris (after Kohlapuri chappals), and Hiss Puppies (a pun on casual footwear brand Hush Puppies).

A Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Introducing the ‘Hiss’ style collection. It’s beyond a ‘shoe bite’! ”. Another person remarked, “If only these shoes were created in the early 90s, Amrish Puri would have worn them for any of those masala movies.”

It is unclear why these shoes were made in the first place and who designed them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

In February 2019, a less dramatic but equally absurd shoe design by the luxury brand Gucci went viral. The brand new pair of trainers were designed to make them appear worn out and dirty. The trainers were described as a ‘pastiche of different influences that span across decades’ and ‘made with materials inspired by vintage sportswear’. A pair of these ‘dirty’ trainers were priced at £615 (approximately Rs 61,000).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 11:51 IST
Next Story

MHA asks states to nominate 3 officers for UN Police’s training on child protection in Germany

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close