Harsh Goenka shares video of snake-shaped shoes. Reactions are hilarious

Over the years, as shoes have become a mainstream fashion item they have also become more and more absurd in terms of design. On Sunday, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video that showed a person wearing shoes designed with a very realistic-looking snake hood.

While sharing this video, Goenka prompted his 1.7 million Twitter followers to suggest a caption for this video.

In the comments, people came up with many witty puns. Some of the replies to Goenka’s prompt were: Ssssneakers (a pun on sneakers), Snike (after popular footwear brand Nike), Na(a)gpuris (after Kohlapuri chappals), and Hiss Puppies (a pun on casual footwear brand Hush Puppies).

A Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Introducing the ‘Hiss’ style collection. It’s beyond a ‘shoe bite’! ”. Another person remarked, “If only these shoes were created in the early 90s, Amrish Puri would have worn them for any of those masala movies.”

It is unclear why these shoes were made in the first place and who designed them.

In February 2019, a less dramatic but equally absurd shoe design by the luxury brand Gucci went viral. The brand new pair of trainers were designed to make them appear worn out and dirty. The trainers were described as a ‘pastiche of different influences that span across decades’ and ‘made with materials inspired by vintage sportswear’. A pair of these ‘dirty’ trainers were priced at £615 (approximately Rs 61,000).