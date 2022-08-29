‘Don’t lose hope…’: Harsh Goenka shares ‘wisdom’ of snacks from pani puri to jalebi

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has come up with thoughts of wisdom but with food puns. From pani puri to chai, the business tycoon’s post captioned “WISDOM FROM OUR FAVOURITE SNACKS” connected the food items with motivational quotes.

“Don’t underestimate yourself. The softest of people can withstand great pressure,” read the quote on a picture of dhokla, a sweet and tangy Gujarati snack.

The favourite street food of many, pani puri has great wisdom to share, he wrote. As the snack is eaten after breaking and munching the puri filled with flavoured water and masala, the post asks people not to lose hope when life breaks you. “Don’t lose hope. Sometimes when life breaks you, it also fills that hole with great things,” read the quote with the snack’s picture.

WISDOM FROM OUR FAVOURITE SNACKS: pic.twitter.com/X7K0SEfVtE — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 28, 2022

The mouth-watering sweet jalebi, according to the business tycoon, has a message about body positivity. “It’s okay if you are not in the best shape of your life. Being sweet is all that matter,” read the quote with its picture.

Tea, the beverage that unites people over conversations and brightens the mood, talks about giving comfort to others with one’s presence. “Even your presence is enough to comfort many. Just be there,” read the quote with a picture of glasses of tea.

The tweet left many users craving for their favourite food items as it struck a chord with netizens. A Twitter user commented, “Eat drink and me merry ! Love the wisdom behind the comfort food . Craving for puchka now !” Another user commented, “My diet is definitely going for a toss today.”

In May, Goenka listed eight healthy habits on Twitter. While many users found it inspiring, television actor Tara Deshpande poked fun at the suggestion of taking 8,000 steps daily. She commented saying even reading the suggestion left her exhausted and that she deserved a slice of mawa cake.