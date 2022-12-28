Harsh Goenka shares video of ‘quack-quack’ mask he intends to wear and it has left netizens chuckling

With fear of Covid making a resurgence, people are again taking renewed precautions against any infections by wearing masks in public places. Now, a video is going viral that shows a man wearing a makeshift mask that mimics a bird’s beak.

As opposed to normal masks, the beak-like structure of the mask allows the man to eat food without taking it off. On Monday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared this undated video and wrote, “How I intend to eat in the future. Mask…be safe.” His tweet has over 38,000 views and hundreds of likes.

How I intend to eat in the future. Mask…be safe 😀 pic.twitter.com/vdQQfVDeLq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 27, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Where can I find this mask”. Another person said, “Not sure how much protection you get, but fun to watch. May be people will give you distance.”

Earlier, a similar video of an odd face mask had gone viral. In a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter, an old man can be seen wearing a mesh mask that is filled with neem and tulsi leaves. The man then goes on to explain the medicinal properties of neem and tulsi and claims that the mask he is using is better than surgical, cloth and N95 masks. This video was reportedly taken from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

To prevent another spike in India, the government has advised people to mask up in crowded places.