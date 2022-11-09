scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Harsh Goenka shares valuable life advice his father gave him, netizens relate to it

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the advice he received from his late father Rama Prasad Goenka.

Harsh Goenka shares life advice that his father gave him, Rama Prasad Goenka, RP Goenka, RPG Group, RPG Enterprises, advice, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressRama Prasad Goenka, the founder of the RPG Group, passed away in 2013.

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, is an avid user of Twitter and shares varied content from memes to inspirational videos. In a tweet Tuesday, Harsh Goenka listed five valuable points of advice that he received from his father and it is a must-read.

Harsh Goenka shared the advice he received from his late father Rama Prasad Goenka. Rama Prasad Goenka, the founder of the RPG Group, passed away in 2013. He taught his son to be positive and enthusiastic and to trust people until they give a reason not to, Harsh Goenka shared.

Also Read |Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares story behind Ratan Tata’s acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover

Another piece of advice was that a person’s happiness depended on their choice of life partner. He also advised him that one shouldn’t announce to the world when they do charity and lastly told him to always be ethical and fair.

See the post below:

Harsh Goenka’s tweet has received more than 1,700 likes and over 250 retweets.

“One can’t go wrong with life if the valuable principles are adopted. My father gave me the exact same advice. And, I’m proud to note that I follow it religiously,” a user commented. “Father is always a very valuable guide & teaches right things. These principles help you make progress & make you a person above the ground. Path is difficult in the beginning but later becomes enjoyable . Imagine how many lives you change who come in contact & decide same way,” another said. “Great advise. Thank you for sharing with us,” another person wrote.

