Harsh Goenka shares ‘techie’ woman’s funny rant on being laid off; netizens totally relate to it

Amid news of mass layoffs and firings in major tech companies of late, there is a growing sense of uncertainty among employees in the tech sector. Now a viral video shows a woman’s satirical portrayal of how tech employees feel after being laid off.

The video was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Twitter. It was originally posted by stand-up comic Shraddha Jain who goes by the username @AiyyoShraddha. Mimicking an interview, she is asked about her thoughts after being laid off by her company. She says that she is feeling bad for the HR folks who had to go from “diversity and inclusion” to “adversity and expulsion”. She further said that after all those employee engagement activities to keep employees happy, forget happiness, they could not keep employees.

She then went on to joke how they had celebrated the company’s success and now those employees don’t have access to the company. She then added that it was easier to forget her ex than it is to forget the company because of all the corporate goodies they gave her. “A laid off techie….this is so funny,” Goenka wrote while sharing the clip and tagging the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the clip, actor Riteish Deshmukh commented “fabulous”. “Really love how she hs takn a genuine situation with proper knowledge of current affairs n made up a skit thts humorous n yet factual. With no swearing, no whining, no victim card or blaming. Clean, current n funny! Probably no other Indian stand up comic has ever achieved this,” said another. “This could be funny but the reality as well. Companies try to penetrate in employees Time and daily schedule for sure but while laying off they don’t even think about them,” shared a third.