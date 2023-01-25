‘Reimagining tennis at Australian Open’: Harsh Goenka marvels at 3D billboard installed by Infosys

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka marvelled at the 3D billboard installed by tech-giant Infosys in Melbourne as part of Australia Open. Goenka shared a clip featuring Virtual Reality assistance for fans during the Australian Open.

The clip shows 3D visuals of people from different cultures seemingly watching a game of tennis as they move their heads sideways. One of them, wearing VR glasses, is zoomed in and the tennis ball moves around him. As he stares upwards, the realm representing the game is seen and several balls roll down from the top.

”What a wonderful ad #Infosys,” Goenka captioned the clip. Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 17,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were amazed to see the clip. A user commented, “I love 3D ads. I patiently wait to see them every day at Times Square.” Another user wrote, “#tech revolutionized… #AI initialized… get #mickeymized! #Infosys.”

Infosys said in a tweet that the 3D billboard was displayed at the corner of Bourke Street and Swanston Street in Australia’s Melbourne. The giant 236 square metre screen is six floors tall.

”Here’s a peek into our 3D billboard at the corner of Bourke Street & Swanston Street in Melbourne. Put up on a giant 236 square metre screen, this experiential showcase is a glimpse into how we’re reimagining tennis at the Australian Open. #AusOpenWithInfosys | #ExperienceTheNext,” tweeted Infosys.

”It’s immersive. It’s anamorphic. It’s six floors tall. It’s live now in Melbourne at #AO23 Stop and stare at our 3D BillBoard in Bourke Street 🤩 #GetCloser | #AusOpenWithInfosys | #ExperienceTheNext,” the tech company said in another tweet.

Integrating AI for fans’, the company offers virtual experience with win predictor, natural language commentary. Tennis fans who missed a game can return to watch the “make-or-break moments” with the top three stats.

”AI is on court. Insight is in play. Victory is within reach. We’ve got all the makings of a classic. This year, the Infosys Tennis Platform is serving up experiences from the match to the metaverse,” Infosys statement read.