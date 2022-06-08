‘Let’s all do something about it’: Harsh Goenka shares board about food wastage

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, has raised the need to minimise food wastage. “In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption. Let’s all do something about it….” Goenka tweeted.

Goenka also shared a photograph of a board which showed the food wastage the day at 45 kg which could have fed 180 people.

“Take all you can eat, but eat all you can take. Yesterday’s wastage 45 kgs which can feed 180 people,” the board read.

Goenka’s tweet Tuesday triggered a discussion on food wastage and ways to resolve it among netizens.

“You can afford and I can afford but the world can’t afford to waste food. Let’s be more responsible and avoid food wastage,” commented a user.

Another user wrote, “Agree Absolutely we have thousand of NGOs serving altruist goals can a few join hands and enable reach to serve food to all hungry living beings. Ideally can a robust supply chain with facility be set up . Abroad rich nations stale food is eaten as is.”

A third user commented, “The amount of food we waste in marriage celebrations, conferences, meetings & all sorts of gathering is actually quite shocking. There is competition for more variety & the event organiser will convince to pile on more & more !”

In December last year, a woman from West Bengal grabbed attention online for serving leftover food from her brother’s wedding to the needy at the Ranaghat railway station. Dressed in all finery, the woman was seen sitting on the railway station platform with metal buckets and vessels containing food from the wedding feast. She was seen serving food to people at the station from those buckets and vessels.