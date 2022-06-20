scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Harsh Goenka shares a ‘short but very deep’ resignation letter. Makes this point

Emphasising the work culture and the need for finding solutions, Goenka tweeted, "This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve…"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 3:04:13 pm
Harsh Goenka, resignation letter, maza nahi aa raha, short resignation letter, great resignation, attrition, indian expressA Twitter replied to Goenka commenting on the handwriting. The user wrote, "Sir your hand writing is very neat. Mazaa aaya !" and Goenka replied, "You caught me."

Of late, several quirky resignation letters have been circulating on social media. Rather than elaborating on their reasons for resigning, many simply wrote one or two sentences in the letters.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, has also shared a photograph of one such short resignation letter. The business tycoon took to Twitter to share the photograph of the letter dated June 18. The letter read, “Dear Sir, I resign. Mazaa nahin aa raha! Yours sincerely, Rajesh.” It seems to be written on the back of a printed paper.

Many users agreed with the resignation letter’s tone but some users found it unprofessional. A Twitter user wrote, “Agree. Work environment is crucial. It’s never a job; should be always a calling.” Another user commented, “Yes definitely we need to solve this problem today I think everyone is facing the same issue but some are telling straight forward and some are silent I think this man is a straight forward guy we need to solve the problem of each and everyone.”

A LinkedIn user commented, “I think, the letter is very vague. If somebody has hired you and you don’t want to continue, you owe a very detailed explanation for leaving the company. The explanation can be negative or positive but it has to be detailed. This isn’t acceptable.”

Another user wrote, “I salute your transparency and courage but it is equally important that to some extent leaders are responsible to create culture, sense of belongingness ‘Mazaa’ in daily routine.”

According to reports, the attrition rate in companies has witnessed a spike recently. They also said that the Great Resignation has been mainly due to burnout and factors such as employees desire for more a stable profession.

