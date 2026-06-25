‘In corporate life, that’s unthinkable’: Harsh Goenka cites Rishabh Pant’s IPL pay cut

Pant, who spent several seasons with Delhi Capitals and also led the side as captain, was previously signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a record Rs 27 crore

Industrialist Harsh Goenka sparked a debate by comparing corporate salaries and player valuations in the Indian Premier League (IPL), using cricketer Rishabh Pant as an example.

In an X post, Goenka highlighted that a player’s earnings in the IPL can fluctuate dramatically due to market demand and franchise bidding, unlike compensation structures in corporate.

“Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore ➝ Rs 15 crore. Imagine a CEO being told, ‘Last year we paid you Rs 27 crore. This year, based on performance and market demand, we’re cutting it to Rs 15 crore.’ In corporate life, that’s unthinkable. In the IPL, it’s an auction that determines what you’re worth today,” Goenka wrote.