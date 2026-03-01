‘Definitely the best’: Harsh Goenka rides on Mumbai Metro, compares it with networks in Paris, London and New York City

Industrialist Harsh Goenka hailed the Mumbai Metro after riding it for the first time, describing the journey as smooth, clean, and unexpectedly uncrowded. In an X post, Goenka shared selfies with his co-passengers, further sharing his experience.

He also compared Mumbai Metro with some of the world’s most prominent metro networks.

“Yesterday, for the first time, I travelled on the Mumbai Metro. I must confess, I was pleasantly surprised. The station was spotless. The train arrived exactly on time. It was efficient, organised, and remarkably uncrowded. And bumping into my office colleagues was a special bonus,” he wrote.

Having travelled widely, Goenka compared Mumbai’s metro system with those in global cities such as Paris, London, and New York City. He said the experience in Mumbai stood out. “Having been in Paris, London and New York metros, this experience was definitely the best. But this made me think. If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?” he added.