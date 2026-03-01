‘Definitely the best’: Harsh Goenka rides on Mumbai Metro, compares it with networks in Paris, London and New York City

Industrialist Harsh Goenka hailed the Mumbai Metro after riding it for the first time, describing the journey as smooth, clean, and unexpectedly uncrowded. In an X post, Goenka shared selfies with his co-passengers, further sharing his experience.
He also compared Mumbai Metro with some of the world’s most prominent metro networks.
“Yesterday, for the first time, I travelled on the Mumbai Metro. I must confess, I was pleasantly surprised. The station was spotless. The train arrived exactly on time. It was efficient, organised, and remarkably uncrowded. And bumping into my office colleagues was a special bonus,” he wrote.
Having travelled widely, Goenka compared Mumbai’s metro system with those in global cities such as Paris, London, and New York City. He said the experience in Mumbai stood out. “Having been in Paris, London and New York metros, this experience was definitely the best. But this made me think. If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?” he added.
The post quickly gained traction, prompting a flurry of reactions. “Mumbai has a problem with people who dont follow the road discipline specially the 2 wheelers riders. Roads are improving though. Whatever you say Mumbai is Mumbai uncomparable,” an X user wrote. “When public transport works this smoothly, it changes how people experience a city. Makes you realize good infrastructure is not a luxury, it is a mindset,” another user commented.
“It is need of hour for cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru that public transport is made comfortable and the problem with last mile connectivity is addressed holistically for people to avoid personal cars for daily office travel,” a third user reacted.