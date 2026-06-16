Harsh Goenka criticises viral garba video from Kochi Water Metro: ‘Seriously getting out of hand’

The Kochi Water Metro has found itself at the centre of an online debate after a video showing passengers performing garba aboard a ferry went viral.

The clip, shared on Instagram, was reportedly filmed during a trip to Fort Kochi. What began as a routine ride soon turned festive when a group of commuters started dancing garba, the traditional folk dance from Gujarat, inside the moving vessel.

Sharing the video, the user also acknowledged the mixed reactions such moments often invite, asking viewers, “What do we think, is this a harmless vibe or a public transit violation?”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrsitin (@by.chrzn)

The footage quickly spread across social media, drawing sharply divided opinions.

Among those who weighed in was industrialist Harsh Goenka, who reposted the video on X and expressed his disapproval. Referring to a string of recent viral clips showing Indians dancing in public spaces abroad, from airport tarmacs in Thailand to Hanoi’s famous train street in Vietnam, Goenka wrote, “Now Garba in Kochi water metro! This is seriously getting out of hand now.”

Now Garba in Kochi water metro 🙈! This is seriously getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/mhVDOerO3h — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 16, 2026

Many social media users echoed similar concerns. One person commented, “Everyone is enjoying the view while sitting quietly in Kochi Water metro except for these Gujjus who are hell bent on dancing everywhere they go. Second-hand embarrassment bhai!!”

Another wrote, “I’m not Gujarati, but correct me if I’m wrong isn’t Garba a traditional, sacred dance for Maa Ambe? It shouldn’t be treated like a Antakshari to play anywhere for time pass. If not for civic sense, they should stop doing this out of respect for the culture.”

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A third user added, “Garba is one of the most beautiful forms of dance and these people are lowering its value.”

The conversation mirrors a broader debate that has surfaced in recent months, with Goenka often calling attention to viral videos of tourists creating disruptions in public spaces. In one such post, he remarked that the “civic sense of Indians seriously needs to be upgraded.”